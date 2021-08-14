AFC Fylde's transfer dealings haven't finished yet

Defender Stott, a loanee from Stockport County, this week became Bentley’s fifth signing of the summer but the Coasters’ boss insists their business has not finished.

Ahead of this afternoon’s National League North opener at Guiseley, Bentley told The Gazette: “We are happy that we have done good business but we are still looking to bring in another couple.

“It’s important that we get the right players who are capable of producing the goods for us.

AFC Fylde manager Jim Bentley Picture: Steve McLellan

“We have hit a couple of brick walls recently but we will continue to explore and there is business to be done.”

A feature of Fylde’s 2021/22 fixtures is the shortage of midweek games, particularly in the season’s early months.

Tuesday night fixtures traditionally come thick and fast in the opening weeks, helping to prevent a backlog when the weather worsens and postponements become a factor over the winter.

After six months without competitive football, Bentley’s side must largely make do with matches on Saturdays only.

The Fylde boss added: “The thinking is usually that it’s better to get games played early in the season, but while Covid is still a factor they have decided to spread them out.

“After missing so much football we’d love to play Saturday-Tuesday, and as a full-time club, that would probably help us. It’s mostly just Saturdays as a precaution against Covid.”