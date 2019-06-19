Alex Whitmore aims to win promotion that AFC Fylde 'deserved' last year

Alex Whitmore aims to help steer AFC Fylde to the Football League and says last season’s near miss was one reason why he swapped Grimsby Town for the Fylde coast.

After dropping out of the Football League the Burnley youth product is determined to get back there with Fylde and he praised the ambition of the club.

Whitmore said: “I’ve been an admirer of Fylde for a good few years. I kept an eye on the results and I think a huge pull would be the success they had last season.

“They were very unfortunate not to go up. I thought they deserved it.

“I watched the FA Trophy final and I was very impressed. I’m hoping we can mirror that at least and hopefully go one better next season.”

As for his long road to Mill Farm, Whitmore said: “It started for me at Burnley. I started my apprenticeship there at 16.

“I was there for six or seven years. I went to Gateshead on-loan and I think we played Fylde in the FA Trophy.

“I think we actually got battered on the day but we won 1-0. I don’t know how we managed it.

“I moved down to Chesterfield in the midst of the struggle. Unfortunately we could not do enough to save them.

“I moved to Grimsby, had a good year there but it was not to be for next season so I’m delighted I can join Fylde. Hopefully we can have another strong season.”

AFC Fylde are to stage a fans’ forum exclusively for under-21s next week.

The Mill Farm event will be free of charge and will take place on Thursday, June 27, at 6.30pm in the Fylde Sport and Education Centre, when manager Dave Challinor and chairman David Haythornthwaite will be the panellists.

Both will also attend a fans’ forum for all ages at the same venue the previous evening (also 6.30pm). Tickets for that one cost £5, including a pie and a pint.