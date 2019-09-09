Amateur football: Cup wins for Fylde coast clubs from West Lancashire League and Sunday Alliance

Only two fixtures were played at the weekend in the Bathroom Solutions Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance Premier Division as quite a few clubs were in the first round of the Lancashire Cup.

Ma Kelly’s Showboat, Highfield Social, Anchorsholme FC and Fleetwood Cons FC were in the Lancashire Cup with all four winning their first round ties.

New Albert met FY United and ran out 5-1 winners in a one-sided game.

Luke Rolling scored twice from off the bench with Luke Noble, Liam Dowell and Josh Davies also netting, while Eddie Burke provided FY’s consolation.

The other game brought a 4-4 draw between Exceptional Kitchens and Clifton Rangers.

Cory Sellers, Tommy Hanslip and Martin Ireland (2) scored for Clifton with Kyle Hendry’s hat-trick and Dave Ramsden giving Exceptional Kitchens a point.

In division one, Layton Seniors Suffered their first defeat at the hands of Bloomfield FC, losing 4-1.

Baz Davenport (2), Craig Robinson and Liam Orr netted for Bloomfield with Alex Lounden scoring Layton’s consolation.

Westview FC’s run of good form came to an end with Belle Vue winning 7-1.

Joe Caton scored a hat-trick with Alex Grice, Luke Gunnis, Rob Pye and Wesley Nobbs also on target.

Jay Smith scored the Westview consolation with a 35-yarder into the top corner.

Cleveleys Town inflicted more misery on AFC Lane Ends defeating them 6-1.

Jack Williams scored a hat-trick and the other three goals came from Ryan Willets, Sean Taylor and Rob Hanslip.

Salon One beat Appletree Finance 5-0 with Oli Pitt, Rick Horrocks, Harry Greenwood and Dom Griffiths all getting on the scoresheet.

In division two, Little Black Pug picked up a win against FC Fleetwood as they beat them.

Adam Fishwick and Callum Greenhall scored twice with Taylor Clews also netting.

Highlands also took three points as Jordan Brailsford (2) and Chris Jackson saw them beat the Clarence 3-1.

Premier Division: Clifton Rangers v The New Albert

Great Eccleston and Elswick v Exceptional Kitchens,Ma Kelly’s Showboar v Fleetwood Cons

Sandcastle Care v Highfield Social

Division One: Bloomfield v Newton Arms, Cleveleys Town v Salon One, Layton Seniors v 21st Century Windows, Westview v AFC Lane Ends Blackpool

Division Two: Anchy Belle Vue Rangers v Little Black Pug, Clarence v Blackpool Elite, FC Fleetwood v Freckleton, Foxhall v Highlands, Fylde Rahgers v Marshall Court, Lancashire Double Glazing v FC Rangers

Several Fylde coast clubs in the West Lancashire Football League were in cup action on Saturday as the Amateur Shield got under way.

Thornton Cleveleys romped into the second round courtesy of a 5-1 thrashing of Hawcoat Park.

Four goals in eight minutes before half-time from Dom Richie (2), Dom Lawson and Adam Healey were responsible for putting Thornton in command of the tie.

Hacken McCracken then pulled a goal back for the visitors on the hour mark.

However, it was to be nothing more then a consolation as Ben Reader added a fifth goal in the final minute for Thornton.

They will be joined in the second round by Lytham Town, who edged past Horwich St Mary’s Victoria on penalties after drawing their game 2-2.

Lytham sealed their victory thanks to winning 4-2 on spot-kicks.

Poulton edged past Wyre Villa 1-0 thanks to Jarred Baines’ second-half strike, just five minutes after the break.

There was no cup action for Blackpool Wren Rovers, who succumbed to a 3-2 defeat in the Premier Division as they made the trip Southport Hesketh.

Tom Cartmel handed Wren Rovers the lead just 18 minutes in, only for Rustams Stepans to equalise just five minutes later.

A penalty for either side made it 2-2, Connor Wright finding the back of the net from 12 yards on the stroke of half-time for Southport.

Carl Eastwood then bagged his spot kick for the visitors to level up the match again five minutes into the second period.

It was Southport who took the three points late on, Wright bagging his second of the game four minutes from time.

The result leaves Wren Rovers sitting in ninth place in the Premier Division table after eight games, 11 points behind the current leaders Poulton.

SATURDAY’S FIXTURES

PREMIER DIVISION: Blackpool Wren Rovers v Slyne with Hest

Burscough Richmond v Thornton Cleveleys

CMB v Lytham Town

Coppull United v Poulton

Euxton Villa v Hurst Green

Whitehaven v Fulwood Amateurs

DIVISION ONE

Kendal County v Wyre Villa

DIVISION TWO

Burscough Dynamo v Freckleton