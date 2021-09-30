Blackpool and District Youth Football League match of the week picture gallery: Kirkham Juniors Blues v YMCA Orange

All pictures by DANIEL MARTINO
1. We don't publish results or scorers from these games as the focus is on development and enjoyment
2. We do publish a player of the match, though: Cameron Blackwood was outstanding for Kirkham and Riley Wooley for YMCA
3. Both managers agreed this was an entertaining game played in the right spirit
4. Kirkham boss Gary Andrews said: "The teams were evenly matches and it was good to see the little ones put into practice the things they have worked on in training."
