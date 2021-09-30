All pictures by DANIEL MARTINO

Blackpool and District Youth Football League match of the week picture gallery: Kirkham Juniors Blues v YMCA Orange

Gazette photographer Daniel Martino covered this Under-8s encounter at Wesham Park

By Andy Moore
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 4:45 pm

1. We don't publish results or scorers from these games as the focus is on development and enjoyment

2. We do publish a player of the match, though: Cameron Blackwood was outstanding for Kirkham and Riley Wooley for YMCA

3. Both managers agreed this was an entertaining game played in the right spirit

4. Kirkham boss Gary Andrews said: "The teams were evenly matches and it was good to see the little ones put into practice the things they have worked on in training."

