Blackpool and District Youth Football League match of the week: Poulton FC Under-7s v St Annes Lions

The league's youngest age group is for under-7s but the players of St Annes Lions would almost all be eligible for an under-6s side.

They visited Cottam Hall playing fields to take on Poulton FC in our match of the week on Saturday and both sides thoroughly enjoyed the occasion.

Lions manager Danny Cleaver told The Gazette: “There is no under-6s competition, so all our players apart from the goalkeeper play a year up in under-7s.

Lorenzo Izzo celebrates a goal for St Annes

“It’s great to see them compete at this level and they are a great bunch of lads with a bright future.

“They are getting as much experience as they can, which is important at this age, and they just love their football, win lose or draw, which is what it’s all about.”

It’s been a tough first season in the B&DYFL for all the under-7s sides, with so much time lost to the pandemic, and Poulton are no exception.

Their manager Toby Colson said: “We were newly formed just before Covid and the players have missed out on a lot of organised football.

Poulton Under-7s (from left): Back row, Zeb Geeson, Cobey Wilson, Oscar McKeown, Oliver Booth, Arthur Todman and Miller Colson; Front row, Barney Robbins, Harris Trippier, Arthur Ross and Ethan Broadhurst.

“We struggled to train over the winter with no all-weather facilities but the players have done really well since coming back at the start of April.

“They are developing their positional sense but the ethos is to enjoy it and learn good sportsmanship.

“We’re looking forward to a few more games in June and then our end-of-season party after the last game on the 26th.”

St Annes named goalscorer Lorenzo Izzo as their man of the match. Finlay Cleaver also scored a fine goal and team boss Danny also mentioned coach Connor Byrne’s great rapport with the players.

St Annes Lions (from left): Back row, Ciaran McGow, Ethan Leach, John Paul Leyden and Lorenzo Izzo; Front row, Oscar Meadowcroft, Finlay Cleaver and Hugo McKenzie.