Blackpool and District Youth Football League: Under-7 Christmas festival and U18 league action

The league’s Under-7 teams came together before the Christmas break for a festival at Mill Farm Sports Village in Wesham.

The weather was not on the players’ side but they staged an enjoyable morning of action, showcasing their development over past three months and giving the parents some great football to watch.

Action from Thornton Cleveleys Tigers v YMCA at the Blackpool and District Youth Football League's Under-7 festival

There were plenty of goals to celebrate and everyone received a selection box before heading for home.

This Saturday it is the turn of the Under-8s to stage their end-of-year festival, also at the home of AFC Fylde.

Competitive league action continued for the Under-18s as Thornton Cleveleys Blacks hosted Poulton FC and ran out 6-4 winners thanks to goals from Adam Skinner, Michael Young, Ethan Hayes, Lewis Wynn and a brace from Jake Mangan. Poulton’s scorers were Tim Woodman, Ben Maude, Jack Beckett and Noah Munden.

The win saw Thornton overtake Poulton and climb into second place, though Poulton have games in hand.

A very tight game between West Coast Sports Chiefs and St Annes Yellows ended in a 3-3 draw. Finley Jones scored twice for West Coast, with Shea Boyle also on target. The St Annes scorers were Max Robinson, Ned Knowles and Harrison Hill.