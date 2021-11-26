Blackpool and District Youth League match of the week: Blackpool Wren Rovers Under-7 v St Annes Lions

The Blackpool Wren Rovers Blacks and St Annes Lions Under-7s teams played on Wrens’ main pitch at Brews Park on Saturday.

It was a fast, end-to-end game, with plenty of goals for both sides.

Action from the match at Brews Park between Blackpool Wren Rovers (in red) and St Annes Lions

Wren Rovers have entered the league for the first time, fielding two under-7s teams, with two more set to follow next season.

The club’s youth secretary Tom Shepherdson is at the forefront of the new venture and takes up the story, saying: “Our club is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year but this is Wren Rovers’ first season of junior football.

“I work for Liverpool Academy and approached Wren Rovers about starting up a junior section in true grassroots style, providing something for local families.

“It wasn’t easy starting from scratch but we’ve put everything in place to offer football to local children and hopefully keep them playing.

The Blackpool Wren Rovers Under-7s

“We have under-fives and under-sixes as well as our under-sevens playing development games.”

A good role model for any new club to follow is St Annes, who have four under-7s teams.

Lions manager Danny Cleaver said: “The club is growing constantly and the only problem is pitch availability with so many teams wanting to play.

“The club is thriving, attracting children from a lot of schools and helping them to enjoy sport.”

St Annes Under-7 Lions

As for his own team, Danny added: “The children have been playing for almost a year and are progressing well. They really enjoy playing and learning.”

The Lions and Blacks enjoyed a closely-contested game as the season approaches its second phase, when the teams will form new groups based on their matches so far.

Man of the match honours for Blackpool went to Hugo McKenzie and Logan Donegan Fearn, who will wear the captain’s armband next week. Both worked really hard, love their football and are improving by the week.

The Blacks player of the match was Joshua Dougal and manager Mark Stanley said; “Joshua made some fantastic tackles and found space off the ball really well. He is really strong in supporting his teammates.”

West Coast Sports Chiefs missed out on the chance to close the gap on B&DYFL Under-18 leaders FY Academy as they were held at home by BJFF Predators. Finlay Jones grabbed a brace and Shea Boyle also scored for the Chiefs, while Ruben Perry, Josh Lambert and an own goal secured a 3-3 draw for Predators.

FY Academy also drew, 5-5 at Poulton Town, who took an early lead and were 4-3 up at half-time.

Two fast goals put FY ahead before Poulton’s equaliser set up a tense finale. Town’s goals came from Regan Malone (2), Harley Baxter, Jack Ong and Thomas Powl, while the FY scorers were Kieto Lipovschek (2), Dan Valentine, Ed Sanderson and Alfie Wilkinson.

Goals from Benji Jenkinson and Keaton Adams weren’t enough to save South Shore Youth from a 7-2 defeat by Thornton Cleveleys Blacks, who scored six with the wind in the second half.