Blackpool and District Youth League match of the week: Kirkham Reds Under-15s go top of league with victory over Thornton Cleveleys Whites

Kirkham Junior Reds went top of the Blackpool and District League’s Under-15 table with a convincing 3-0 victory over Thornton Cleveleys Whites at Coronation Road.

They took the lead through Dom Turner after only three minutes but a resilient Whites side prevented them from doubling their lead for half an hour.

Box-to-box midfielder Airan McKenzie-Turner scored the second, crowning an outstanding performance with the pick of the goals – a header from Grett Newton-Higginson’s corner.

Manager Craig Renshaw was happier with Kirkham’s performance in the second half, praising his midfield as they retained possession better and played along the floor.

The victory was finally sealed with Luke O’Reilly’s goal, though the Reds could have scored more but for the performance of Whites’ keeper Kipper Ray.

Alfie Renshaw went close to increasing the home side’s tally on a couple of occasions, while Matthew Nixon had a shot tipped over by Ray.

The visitors did pose an attacking threat, but didn’t capitalise on some good deliveries by Jadyn Walsh or make the most of strong runs from the tireless Adam Blackpool and Luke Roper.

It was a satisfying win after a two-week break for Kirkham, who had beaten former leaders Squires Gate in their previous game and meet them again this weekend.

That is followed by an encounter with fellow title rivals FC Rangers Blues and boss Renshaw said: “It’s so far so good but the next two weeks will be vital and we are giving serious attention to picking up six points.

“We were a bit rusty on Sunday after a couple of weeks off and we should have scored more but it was a comfortable win.

Whites’ assistant manager Dave Wincott took heart from his side’s display, saying: “We didn’t expect to win but wanted the lads to put up a performance.

“We were half-asleep early on but when we woke up Kirkham knew they had been in a game.

“We gave a good battling performce against the new leaders. The lads’ heads didn’t drop and they kept going to the final whistle.

Midfielder McKenzie-Turner worked unstintingly for Kirkham and capped his display with the goal of the game to take their man of the match award.

Thornton’s fully committed keeper Kipper Ray took their man of the match award. He made a string of saves, a few of them fantastic, to keep the score down.