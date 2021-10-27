Blackpool and District Youth League match of the week: Lytham Junior Blues v Kirkham Junior Yellows

The Lytham Junior Blues and Kirkham Junior Yellows Under-7s sides staged an end-to-end contest at Park View on Ballam Road.

Match details are not publicised in this youngest age group of the B&DYL as the focus is on development and on fun – and there was plenty of that in Saturday’s game.

Action from our Under-7s Blackpool and District Youth League match of the week

Stephen Aldworth stood in for Lytham manager Andy Bain and told The Gazette: “The team won the first tournament they entered at Park View but then lost a match heavily, which was a shock to the system, so they have experienced the ups and downs already but it’s all about making friends and having a good time.

“If they win, it’s a bonus; if they don’t, everyone still shakes hands at the end.”

Kirkham manager Lee Hilton added: “We’ve only been together a month or two. Waiting for all the checks to be completed meant we were a little late to the party but we’ve played a few games and everyone is really enjoying it.”

Clark Reid was named the Lytham man of the match and not just for his goals: Clark’s willingness to help out teammates also impressed his manager.

The Lytham Junior Blues team (from left): Back, Joshua Jones, Clark Reid, Rory Jepson, Freddie Bain and Tom Cuffe; Front, Lexi Taylor, Joshua Aldworth, Lexi Nicholson and Oliver Aikman.

The Kirkham award went to Freddy Gallagher for his all-round contribution.

The Lytham club has bounced back strongly from the pandemic, with a second team, Lytham Vipers, also joining the under-7s competition this season.

Stephen added: “We have 10 in the Blues squad and 10 in the Vipers, and more who train so the numbers are good. I have my pad out on the touchline to try to make sure everyone gets equal game time.”

Managing at under-7 level is a new experience for Lee, who previously took charge of adults in Sunday football.

The Kirkham Junior Yellows team (from left): Jack Gallagher, Johnjoe Gaton, Harvey Hilton, Toby Oates and Freddie Gallagher

He is enjoying the Kirkham challenge with the help of assistants and fellow parents Anne-Marie Turner and John Jenkinson.

He said: “Kirkham Juniors is a massive operation and it’s great to be helping to bring some new young players through.”

FY Academy maintained top spot in the B&DYL Under-18 competition after two goals by Alfie Wilkinson secured a close-fought 2-1 win away to Thornton Cleveleys Blacks,

Poulton FC are tied for second spot after a victory by the same score against West Coast Sports, for whom Daniel Knight scored.

Poulton FC are level with St Annes Yellows, who drew a tight match with Poulton Town 1-1. Harrison Hill scored for the Yellows and Town man of the match John Bull replied.