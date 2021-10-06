Blackpool and District Youth League match of the week: St Annes Greens Under-9 v Poulton FC Reds U9

SEE MORE: Kirkham Junior Blues v YMCA Orange picture gallery.

Both teams have moved up this season to seven-a-side matches on bigger pitches but managed not to get bogged down by the relentless rain and strong wind – though the elements abated just as Saturday morning’s fixture at St Annes’ Blackpool Road North venue ended.

St Annes manager John Paul Clancy told The Gazette: “Conditions weren’t the best but everyone enjoyed it and that’s what it is all about.

Under-9 action from Blackpool Road North between St Annes and Poulton FC

“There is now more room on the pitch but the players are coping well with the step up from five-a-side and taking it in their stride.”

Poulton boss Charles Mitchell added: “Everyone enjoyed it despite the horrendous weather. The lads are doing really well on the bigger pitches and this is where their fitness comes in.”

This is the third season in the league for both clubs, having started at under-sevens, though Charles says some of his players first teamed up at the age of four or five.

Rowan Clancy was the parents’ choice as player of the match for the Greens, while Harry Beech’s determination and attitude earned him the Reds’ vote.

Manager Mitchell added: “Harry was substituted but was happy to go back on again, even though he was absolutely soaked. They all were!”

The other age groups had fun too, despite the weather, and the three Under-18s matches were all close.

St Annes Yellows claimed the points away to BJFF Predators and climbed to second in the table thanks to goals from Harrison Hill, Leeron Jefferson, Adrian Bachioca and Max Robinson. The BJFF scorers were Kyan Shepherd and Nat Topping.

South Shore Youth hosted top-of-the-table FY Academy at blustery Common Edge, where both keepers were in fine form and both teams played good football.

Leaders FY won with goals by Theo Cunliffe (2), Dan Valentine and Keito Lipovschek, while Youssouf Yoskomi scored a cracker for South Shore.

Poulton FC hosted Thornton Cleveleys Blacks in their first match of the season. It was a highly entertaining draw, as Ethan Compston and Nico Cobb scored for Poulton, and Billy Wade and Adam Skinner for the Blacks.