Blackpool and District Youth League match of the week: St Annes Yellows Under-14 2 Poulton Town 2

The newly-introduced St Annes Yellows team became the first side all season to take points off leaders Poulton Town in only their second Blackpool and District Youth League Under-13 fixture.

READ MORE Fylde coast youth football round-up: Clifton Rangers buzzing

Allowed to join mid-season, the Blackpool Road North outfit already look like adding quality and competition after holding previously all-conquering Poulton to a 2-2 draw.

St Annes showed they meant business by taking a 2-0 half-time lead, only for Poulton to respond strongly with the powerful wind in their favour in the second half when two Regan Malone goals ensured a share of the spoils.

The hosts took the lead through Aladji Toure-Sambou with a near post volley from Max Robinson’s corner after 25 minutes.

Robinson scored the second himself seven minutes later, showing composure when one on one with the keeper.

Using the strong wind to control the play, the Yellows could have increased their lead before the break, with George Kitching denied by one of several top saves by Poulton’s stand-in keeper, Maddox Jones.

The second half was a different story as Ollie Cox led the hosts’ determined rearguard action and the leaders showed their attacking qualities.

Poulton took the game to their hosts as Malone pulled one back with a fine strike from the edge of the box.

And he levelled the scores from the penalty spot after a foul on Kobe Moore.

Dario Pertica had a fine game at centre-half for Poulton, who were also boosted by the return of Liam Birchall and Alfie Douglas after extended periods out injured.

Yellows manager Steve Robinson felt his side fared better against the elements than Poulton but he was content with their first point in the BDYL.

He said: “We controlled the first half and they had the second. We could have been three or four up at half-time and I was very impressed with the performance.

“We did have chances in the second half, when we did play some good football and tried to counter-attack,” he said.

“They were walking this league with 11 wins out of 11 and 80-odd goals scored and we gave them something to think about.

“Thanks to the league for arranging a lot of fixtures for us very quickly. Having a side like us in the competition will be good for Poulton too.”

Poulton boss Steve Malone agreed. He said: “We didn’t know what to expect from them and it could have been 4-0 at half-time. They packed the defence second half and denied us space.

“They are a quality addition to the league and we all want to see competitive games.”

Central defender Ollie Cox was the Yellows mn of the match, using his pace and power to drive his side upfield, and reading play well.

Stand-in keeper Maddox Jones got the Poulton vote on a testing afternoon, particularly in the first half, but he showed real determination and made some very good saves.