Blackpool and District Youth League match of the week: St Annes Yellows Under-14 v Wyre Juniors U14

Blackpool Road North was one of the Fylde coast’s very few playable surfaces last weekend and staged an exciting match of the week between the under-14s of St Annes Yellows and Wyre Juniors.

This was a close contest, though the visiting Wyre side struggled to create chances and the Yellows deserved their 2-0 victory for a determined display in difficult conditions.

The hosts got on top in midfield and sealed victory with two first-half goals.

The opener after around 15 minutes was a fine team goal, well finished by Aladji Sambou after an impressive passing move.

The second seven minutes later was an own goal following a mix-up between the keeper and a defender, though striker Max Robinson was poised to pounce for the Yellows and takes credit for pressurising the opposition.

St Annes had chances to increase their lead after the break, when Robinson went close as did Oliver Haywood, who was a constant threat on the wing, while Jake Prosser’s shot with his unfavoured left foot flew just over.

Wyre are involved in a three-way race to finish runners-up to Poulton.

However, manager Mike Ward feels they are outsiders for second place after this disappointing result.

Ward said: “We beat them 3-1 earlier in the season but St Annes are a good outfit and they deserved this win.

“It was a close game but they edged it. We didn’t perform as well as we can and our chances were few and far between.

This was only St Annes’ seventh game as all the other clubs in the division have played at least twice as many.

Nevertheless, manager Steve Robinson said: “We are latecomers to the league but the players are enjoying their football, which is what it’s all about.

“We controlled the midfield and played some good football in the conditions.”

Matthew Ryder was the Yellows man of the match for a dominant display in a midfield.

Alexander Lee was Wyre’s star man, a real figure of authority in the back four.