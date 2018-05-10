Blackpool and District Youth League match of the week: Thornton Cleveleys Whites Under-14 win Hogan Plate

Thornton Cleveleys Whites Under-14s lifted the Blackpool and District Youth League’s Hogan Plate after a sun-baked final at Thornton Cleveleys FC.

Their decider against Lytham Juniors Blues was more exciting and closely contested than the 4-0 scoreline may suggest.

Both teams had chances but it was the more clinical Thornton Cleveleys side who took theirs to get their hands on the trophy.

Kevin Richardson broke the deadlock after 15 minutes with a header from a corner – the perfect time to score his first goal for the club.

And it was 2-0 by half-time as Leo Duffy hammered a free-kick into the roof of the net.

Lytham had their chances, particularly in the second half, when they pressed but couldn’t find the net in several goalmouth scrambles.

Thornton keeper Christopher Ray made a series of saves to keep Lytham goalless, including a fine one to deny Kane Twomey, while Finlay Hurley hit the woodwork for the Blues.

Thornton had to battle manfully to keep a grip in midfield and were rewarded with two further goals, both free-kicks by Jadyn Walsh.

His first was a curling effort swung in from the right with his left foot, the second a 30-yard lob which cleared everyone, though the honest scorer admitted he was looking for the head of a team-mate.

Lytham will have a couple of chances to avenge Sunday’s disappointment.

Although this was the club’s second cup encounter of the season, they are yet to meet in the league.

Those matches will take place on the next two Thursdays.

Whatever happens in those games, Blues boss Paul Wright is satisfied with their campaign.

He said: “Sunday’s was an enjoyable game in a very enjoyable season. They took their chances and we didn’t. We pressed in the second half but couldn’t score.”

Winning boss Garry Ray is looking forward to the forthcoming rematches.

He said: “We won the first cup game on penalties and this one wasn’t a 4-0. Lytham are a cracking bunch.

“It was a good game and we were brilliant in defence. They tried hard and are strong in midfield but all 16 of our players were brilliant.

Finlay Hurley was the Lytham player of the match. He battled well to take control in midfield, and was unlucky not to score.

Whites manager Ray highlighted the tireless play of Luke Roper and Jake Evans, but ultimately felt he had to share the award between his whole side on an outstanding team effort.