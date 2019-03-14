Blackpool and District Youth League match of the week: Warton Typhoons Under-14 1 St Annes Yellows U14 2

Blackpool and District Youth League Under-14 clubs St Annes Yellows and Warton Typhoons entered the spirit of the ‘Positive Weekend’ by staging a high-quality contest in the best of spirits at Blackpool Road North.

The match was scheduled for Warton but was switched to St Annes’ home due to a waterlogged pitch and the Yellows won 2-1.

The playing surface was in excellent condition but the strong wind was a factor, favouring the visitors in the first half.

St Annes were pleased with their first-half display against the elements, playing much of their football in the Warton half.

However, they could not take their chances and the Typhoons took the lead just before half-time as Zac Wade set up Jak Saunders for a smart finish.

The hosts had the wind in their favour after the restart but continued to be denied by outstanding Warton keeper Ethan Selley.

They equalised 10 minutes into the second half, when Max Robinson applied the final touch after a mix-up at the back.

The Yellows were denied by the alert Selley in a couple of one-on-one situations but Ben Dodd continued to threaten with his forays into the box.

St Annes then managed to net the winner 12 minutes from time, when Harry Birkman cut inside from the right and fired his shot into the top corner.

St Annes saw the game out to continue an impressive winning run and manager Steve Robinson hopes there are more victories to come.

He said: “We are on a good run and have up to 10 games in hand on other clubs after joining the league late.”

It was Warton’s second successive 2-1 defeat to St Annes, having won the season’s opening encounter, and manager Archie Gemmell said: “We always have good, tight games against St Annes and I can’t fault the lads.

“The ball bounced all over the place in the wind and they did have the better of it in the second half, though we defended well.”

St Annes boss Steve Robinson said: ““We are still competing to be the best of the rest (behind runaway leaders Poulton Town) and face FC Rangers this weekend in a big game.”

Centre-back Aladji Toure was the St Annes man of the match. Aladji showed great composure in the first half against the wind and played the ball out from the back with a cool head.

Sharing the Warton man of the match award were goalkeeper Ethan Selley, his brother and centre-half Isaac Selley and goalscorer Jak Saunders.

Both managers welcomed the ‘Positive Weekend’ initiative as everyone at the game was encouraging and supportive of all the players and officials.