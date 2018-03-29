Blackpool legend Mickey Walsh thanks well-wishers after suffering stroke

Mickey Walsh has passed on his thanks for all the well wishes after it was revealed the Blackpool legend was hospitalised after suffering a stroke.

Walsh, now 63, suffered what his family have described as a mild stroke on March 11 while on holiday in Brazil.

The incident happened the day before he and his wife Christine were due to fly home from Rio De Janeiro.

The former Blackpool striker was left with paralysis in his left side but feelings have started to return since undergoing physiotherapy, his family confirmed.

He is expected to make a full recovery at home having left Brazil.

Walsh, right, pictured with former Blackpool player Cyril Robinson

Christine said: “Mickey would like to say a huge thank you to his family and friends for their support and to the many people who have sent their best wishes to him.

“It has helped him tremendously over the last two weeks.”

Walsh started his professional career with Blackpool in 1973 and went on to score 76 goals in 194 appearances in five years for the club.

He will be most fondly remembered for his goal against Sunderland in 1975, an effort that was voted Match Of The Day’s Goal of the Season.