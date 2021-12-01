Blackpool youth football match of the week: Foxhall v YMCA Blacks

Conditions were better than anticipated on the grass pitch which Foxhall call home while their Fishers Field base remains unavailable.

Foxhall manager Ben McKay said: “The bigger pitch does help the players with passing and movement. The conditions had eased a little by Saturday morning but it was still windy and quite cold. It kept everyone running around and they all enjoyed it.”

Foxhall v YMCA action from Stanley Park

YMCA boss Tim Fish agreed and added: “We were lucky to play when many games were called off. It was a good, competitive game.”

Both clubs have thrived since lockdown. The Blacks are one of three YMCA teams at Under-8 level, while Foxhall have four. Half of the Foxhall players came together as Cubs aged five, while the YMCA team are also enjoying their second season of development games in the B&DYFL.

Tim added: “It’s much the same team as last season with one or two extra players. They are a good bunch of kids, who get on well.”

The YMCA player of the match was Isaac Wallwork, son of Tim’s fellow team boss Martin. Isaac never stopped running, scored with a fine strike and made a fantastic save during a stint in goal.

Foxhall JFC Under-8s

The hard-working Dexter Waring and Benjamin Spencer shared the Foxhall star player award, always supporting their teammates.

Leaders FY Academy did not play in the Under-18 competition, while Poulton FC and Thornton Cleveleys Blacks both seized their chance to close the gap.

Nico Cobb scored twice and Jack Beckett was also on target as Poulton beat St Annes Yellows 3-2, with Alex Tracy and Harrison Hill replying.

Ruben Perry scored BJFF Predators’ consolation as they lost 6-1 to a strong Thornton Cleveleys Blacks side, whose goals came from Jake Mangan (2), Adam Skinner, Adrian Carney, Spencer Phillips and Billy Wade.

YMCA Under-8 Blacks

The other game saw Kobe Moore grab a brace for Poulton Town in their 6-2 win at South Shore Youth, for whom Keaton Adams and Logan Hunston replied. Other scorers for the winners were Ollie Hulme, Regan Malone, Harley Baxter and Sean Davies-Ward.