Blackpool Youth League match of the week: FC Rangers Blues Under-15s 1 Kirkham Juniors Reds U15 3

The sun shone at Boundary Park on Sunday, when the Under-15s of FC Rangers Blues and Kirkham Junior Reds staged a bright and skilful contes in the Blackpool and District Youth League.

Boosted by a 9-0 win the previous weekend, Kirkham were fast out of the blocks and moved into a 2-0 lead at half-time, going on to win 3-1.

There was a touch of fortune about the opener as Airon McKenzie-Turner’s cross found its way into the top corner.

The second was finished in emphatic style by Deontay Atkinson, when Luke O’Reilly’s shot fell to him.

The hosts pulled one back after the break when Adam Meadows set up Daniel Lydon to bury his shot into the bottom corner.

Lydon went close on other occasions too but the Reds’ keeper was in good form and Kirkham subsequently sealed their victory with their third goal of the day

It came from a powerful shot by Dom Turner after his strong run and his team manager Craig Renshaw was delighted.

He said: “We made changes after their goal and I always felt the next goal would win.

“We managed the game well from that point. We saw it out and had more chances late on.

“We won more second and third balls and were rewarded with goals.”

Rangers manager Jon Meadows remains full of hope and said: “We are a good, strong team and we will be competing on all fronts.

“Kirkham played well and the game was played in the right spirit.

“We created chances which we didn’t take but both teams played well on a beautiful day

Lloyd Paterson was the Rangers man of the match. The defender was rock-solid in more than one position along the back-line with his pace and ability to break up play.

Luke O’Reilly was exceptional for Kirkham. He did well all over the pitch, winning all his 50-50 balls as injuries resulted in him occupying several positions during the match.

Kirkham hope these back-to-back victories stand them in good stead for Sunday’s Lancashire FA Cup tie in Blackburn.