Bowyer: Game has lost one of its true greats in Armfield

Blackpool manager Gary Bowyer says the game has lost one of its true greats following news that club legend Jimmy Armfield has passed away at the age of 82.

The club’s record appearance holder, who also represented England on 43 occasions, was someone the manager grew close to following his appointment at Bloomfield Road in June 2016.

“I am really saddened by this news," he said.

"Jimmy is someone I got to know well during my time as Blackpool manager and I had nothing but the utmost respect and admiration for him.

"His love for Blackpool knew no bounds, and I don’t think anyone will ever come close to matching the records he set with this club.

“I could listen to him talk football all day. The stories and anecdotes about his playing career, time in management and those he played with were fascinating. His passion for the game just rubbed off on you.

“I will always cherish those moments we had in my office with a cup of tea, as well as those conversations over the phone, where Jimmy would often be a sounding board for advice.

“The game has today lost one of the true greats and I send out my heartfelt condolences to the Armfield family.”