CN Sports Whites Under-9s v Poulton FC Blacks: Blackpool and District Youth Football League match of the week

Whites manager Iwan Probert explained: “You let the children find the positions they are comfortable with. What does make my life 10 times easier is that we have a lovely boy named Finlay Taylor who wants to defend. Usually, at this age, everybody wants to be a striker.”

Blacks manager John Aspinall added: “The players have taken the step up to seven-a-side and the bigger pitches in their stride. We did beat CN Sports twice last season but we’ve lost key players.”

The CN Sports operation is thriving, with four teams in this age group; three boys’ and one girls’.

Team boss Probert added: “What you want is to win some and lose some because that will help the children to learn.

“We’ve found that the new players have bonded as a unit with those already here and they are loving their football.

“I’m club secretary too and it’s very important to make sure everyone gets a game and equal game time.”

His Blacks counterpart Aspinall is hopeful of better fortunes later in the season.

“There are some really good teams in our division and others who are not so good. Hopefully we can move down when the leagues are reconfigured at Christmas,” he said.

“The league do their best to pitch teams at the right level but you can’t really know until you start playing.”

New player Arthur Tonner was named CN Sports’ man of the match for his fantastic contribution all over the pitch, while outstanding goalkeeper Max White was the Poulton choice.

The development leagues are all about enjoyment and they are fulfilling their goal.

Probert added: “We have a player named Luke Farrell, who has gone on a really nice holiday but wasn’t sure about going because he didn’t want to miss football.

“He was even more disappointed when he learned we were match of the week, but I’m sure a mention in the report will help.”

In the Under-18s competition, Thornton Cleveleys Blacks gained their second win with a stunning performance against title challengers St Annes Yellows.

Jake Mangan scored four in the 6-0 victory, with Adam Skinner and Spencer Phillips also on target.

Leaders FY United were 3-0 up at half-time against West Coast Sports Chiefs thanks to Alfie Wilkinson, Oliver Walker and Ed Sanderson. Two Oliver Knight goals for West Coast set up a nailbiting finish but United stood firm.

Ruben Perry’s hat-trick set BJFF Predators on their way to a 6-2 win against South Shore Youth. Josh Lambert, Lewis Stewart and Nat Topping also scored, while Logan Hunston and Kane Twomey replied.

