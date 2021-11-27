Cup clashes for AFC Fylde and Fylde Women

But first AFC Fylde welcome Gateshead to Mill Farm in the FA Trophy this afternoon, when Kieran Lloyd aims to maintain his ever-present status.

The teenaged right-back has started all five games since arriving on loan from Wigan Athletic last month, including the 2-0 National League North win over today’s opponents.

Kieran Lloyd aims to maintain his ever-present record with the Coasters today Picture: AFC FYLDE

Lloyd, who has extended his loan stay until the New Year, knows that boss Jim Bentley could ring the changes today.

He said: “I’m buzzing. I’ve come in and played every minute of every game and I’ve loved every minute.

“Playing week in, week out has been tough but it’s what I’m here for. It’s real men’s football, so I’m happy.

“The gaffer and Nick (assistant boss Chadwick) really do trust me, so I want to keep doing well under them.

“It’s a good standard here. The pitches are good and so are the teams, and it will be a good test against Gateshead.

“It’s always good to be in the cups. Some players might rest and some come in, so it’s a good chance for everyone.”

Fylde Women’s FA Cup tie at Kellamergh Park tomorrow (1pm) is against the same Burnley side who knocked them out of last season’s competition in April.

However, that match followed a Covid-enforced four-month break, and the teams couldn’t even train until five days before the game due to lockdown restrictions.

Fylde and Burnley are currently third and sixth respectively in the FA Women’s National League Northern Premier, and the Coasters have already avenged that cup exit with a 2-0 league win over the Clarets in August.

Fylde had no match last weekend, when Wythenshawe Town forfeited their Lancashire FA Cup tie. The Coasters have received a bye to the quarter-finals, in which they will visit Penwortham Town on January 23.

Fylde aren’t scheduled to return to league action until they visit leaders Derby County in three weeks.