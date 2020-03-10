Dagenham and Redbridge 1 AFC Fylde 2: Whitmore's last-gasp goal ends Coasters' long wait for a win

A last-gasp Alex Whitmore header saw the Coasters get the three points they deserved in east London, ending a 13-match winless run in the National League.

Jim Bentley made two changes to the side which drew with Solihull Moors at Mill Farm on Saturday, with frontmen Jamie Proctor and Kurt Willoughby dropping to the bench, and Dan Bradley and Mark Yeates recalled to the starting line-up.

And Yeates set up the first opportunity of the match with an outstanding crossfield ball to Tom Walker, who controlled well but lacked composure as he sent his shot well over.

After a quiet opening half-hour, four chances arrived in quick succession. For Fylde, Jordan Williams and Yeates were both denied by Daggers keeper Elliot Justham.

Josh Lillis was then just as effective in the Fylde goal, pulling off a great double stop to thwart Myles Weston.

And so a half in which both sides had tried to play good passing football ended goalless.

No yellow cards had been shown throughout the first half but the hosts received the first within seconds of the restart for Sam Deering's high challenge on Bradley.

And in the 48th minute Fylde took the lead. Excellent work from Williams down the wing saw him cross for Walker to volley home at the back post.

The scorer believed he should have been awarded a penalty five minutes later, when he burst into the box and appeared to be pulled down.

Instead, the Daggers broke and forced Lillis into another fine save, followed seconds later by a goal-line clearance following a corner.

Fylde were again denied on the hour, when Bradley arrived late to meet a corner and connected well. Fylde felt his effort had crossed the line but again the official ruled against them.

Dagenham threw everything forward in search of an equaliser and Mitch Brundle went close before Angelo Balanta's low effort was gathered well by Lillis.

But the on-loan Rochdale keeper could not keep his second successive clean sheet as Brundle equalised on 80 minutes, when a low ball into the box reached him at the back post.

Both teams looked for the winner and it went Fylde's way in the fourth and final minute of stoppage time.

Williams won a free-kick which Luke Burke launched into the box. Ryan Croasdale kept the ball alive at the back post and Whitmore was perfectly placed to head home.

For the 18 jubilant travelling fans, Fylde's wait for a first league win since November was over.

The Coasters remain second-bottom but the gap between themselves and safety has been reduced to seven points.

And they will be full of confidence for another massive match on Saturday at home to Aldershot, who lost at Notts County on Tuesday.

DAGGERS: Justham, Weston (Wright 86), Onariase, Robinson (Reid 76), Croll, Clark, Gordon, Brundle, Deering, Balanta, House (Kandi 64); subs not used: Eleftheriou, Johnson

FYLDE: Lillis, Burke, Byrne, Whitmore, French, Croasdale, Philliskirk, Walker (Thompson 79), Bradley (Proctor 70), Yeates (Willoughby 88), Williams; subs not used: Hornby, Montrose

Referee: Adrian Quelch

Attendance: 1,064