Dan Bradley hopes he can fire AFC Fylde to Wembley with victory at Solihull Moors

AFC Fylde forward Dan Bradley has extra motivation to get into the National League play-off final at Wembley.

The Coasters head to Solihull Moors this lunchtime for their crucial semi-final decider, with the knowledge a win will send them to the national stadium.

Fylde already have a date lined up at Wembley when they take on Leyton Orient in the final of the FA Trophy later this month.

But Bradley, who rejoined the Coasters in January from Kidderminster Harriers, will be cup-tied for that showdown.

“I said to the lads make sure we get to the play-off final because it’s going to be tough missing out in the FA Trophy final,” he said.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity in my opinion, even though we could be going there twice!

“But to potentially get into League Two, it would be a massive achievement for the club and for us as a group of players too.”

Fylde take on a Solihull side who finished the regular season in second place in the National League, just three points adrift of champions Leyton Orient.

Dave Challinor’s men boast a good record against the West Midlands outfit though, beating them both home and away this season.

“I think they’ve been brilliant this year – I know a few of their lads – and it won’t be an easy game at all,” Bradley added.

“They’re strong and they know what they’re good at and that’s taking nothing away from them. If you’re good at a certain thing then do it.

“We know what we’re in for and we just have to go and give it our best just as we did against Harrogate.”

Bradley scored the decisive third goal in Fylde’s 3-1 win against Harrogate Town in their play-off first round clash at Mill Farm on Wednesday.

“First half we started off really quickly. The tempo was really high and we got two great goals,” he said.

“The penalty just before half-time, I don’t think you realise just how important that save was from Jay Lynch. But Jay has been like that all season and he’s just as important as Danny Rowe is to us.

“Second half they really clawed themselves back into the game and you have to give great credit to them because they made it a brilliant game in the end.

“As the game progressed we did have a few chances towards the end. Alex Reid had a few chances and was unlucky with them – there was a good save in there and he hit the post as well.

“But to finish it off late on was just a bit of a relief because they were on top for a while.”