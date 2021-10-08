Danny Philliskirk set for AFC Fylde comeback at Alfreton

Fylde return to a tough test in Derbyshire against a Town side who have climbed into the play-off places on the back of three successive wins.

But Bentley told The Gazette his side are ready to stretch their unbeaten start to the league campaign to eight games, boosted by the return of former Blackpool forward Philliskirk after a ligament issue.

Danny Philliskirk (left) has recovered from ligament trouble in time for AFC Fylde's return to action at Alfreton

The Fylde manager said: “You train all week and this time we have a game to look forward to at the end of it.

“We’ve used the time wisely to work hard and give the players some rest too, and now we’re looking forward to being back in action.

“Philly has had a good week and will be available. We have no worries about him lasting the game and we hope to get him involved.

“And Nathan Shaw will be back in full training next week.

“His is a muscle injury so may take a little longer but it will be good to see him training flat out again.”

But as his injury issues ease, Bentley will select a team expecting to be pushed hard by in-form Alfreton.

He added: “They are a good side. Matt Rhead up front is a handful and is a player I’ve come up against many times in the EFL with Lincoln and Mansfield.

“They are a side with pace, height and knowhow, and in Billy Health they have a manage who knows this level well. I’m not surprised they are winning games.”

Fylde defender Jack Byrne has extended his loan spell with North West Counties League club Barnoldswick Town for a further 28 days.

Bentley said: “Jack’s done well in his first month at Barnoldswick and has played games, which is important because he missed a lot of football last season.”

Another Coasters player on a four-week loan is striker Jordan Hulme, who has started two games in his first week at Northern Premier League club Ashton United.

Bentley added: “It’s been difficult for Jordan to churn out 90 minutes with us and he’s already had two at Ashton, which is the reason he’s there.

“We only have three games in that 28-day period but Ashton play midweeks as well.

“Jordan is continuing to train with us during the day so this is the best way for him to get back to his best.”