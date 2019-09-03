Dave Challinor calls on AFC Fylde to eliminate the errors at Stockport

Dave Challinor says AFC Fylde must erase their individual errors if they’re going to turn around their form in the National League.

READ MORE: Coasters pegged back at Bromley despite Williams double

The Coasters, who head to Stockport County tonight, let the lead slip on two occasions on Saturday as they were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw at Bromley.

It meant Challinor’s men ended the month of August sitting in 14th place having won just two of their opening seven games.

“We’re disappointed with our performances, that’s the truth, and that’s because I know the potential in there,” an honest Challinor said.

“Disappointment might be a bit strong, maybe frustrated is a better word.

“Drawing matches, like we did against Bromley, is fine if you’re keeping unbeaten runs going or if they are preceded or followed up by wins.

“The way we’re getting draws at the minute, we’re probably better off winning one and losing one.

“So it is about winning and our next opportunity comes on Tuesday.

“I would be concerned if we weren’t doing everything we can. There’s no magic wand that changes things, it’s done by hard work.

“There’s been some positive signs, we’ve just got to cut out the individual errors which are making it more difficult for us to win football matches.

“We’re not going to be able to score three goals every game to get three points, so that’s the big thing we’re working on.

“We keep pushing, we remain positive and after Tuesday we’ll have a bit of time to reflect on where we’re at and what we need to do.

“But we go to Stockport looking to get a win.”

Unbeaten Bromley snatched a point on Saturday thanks to Frankie Raymond’s second-half penalty.

“Is it a penalty? I don’t know,” Challinor added. “There’s contact but if there is a foul, I’d suggest it came outside the box.

“But my disappointment is that Scott (Duxbury) has given the referee a decision to make by an individual mistake and it’s poor defending, and that’s not the first time it’s happened.

“That’s disappointing and we have to learn from that and it’s a case of another individual error costing us.

“That’s the frustration, but I’ll look at it again because I think it’s borderline.

“Their lad has stayed on his feet until he gets in the penalty area and then he’s hit the floor.

“That gives the referee a decision to make and when you’re at the home end with baying fans, it’s easier to give a penalty than not give one.”