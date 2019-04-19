Dave Challinor hands EFL and FA Trophy final incentives to his AFC Fylde squad

Dave Challinor insists his AFC Fylde players should “cherish” being two or three wins away from being a Football League team.

The Coasters go into today’s game against Barnet knowing their play-off spot is all-but secured with three games of the season to go.

That gives them the freedom to focus on collecting as many points as possible to help them as finish as high up the table.

“Last weekend’s defeat at Braintree was disappointing but as I said after the game, reflection on where we can improve and reasons for that will take place at the end of the season,” Challinor said.

“We need to be positive and not look at ‘what ifs’ but cherish the fact that we are potentially two or three wins away from being a Football League team.

“This is something that would have been beyond everyone’s wildest dreams not so long ago, and the fact that we are going to Wembley to try and win the FA Trophy.

“We’ve achieved nothing yet but have a huge opportunity and it’s not lost on me how hard everyone has had to work to get us to this point.

“It’s important to finish as high as possible and at least secure us a home tie in the elimination stage.”