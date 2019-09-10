Dave Challinor's challenge to find best place for Danny Rowe in AFC Fylde side

Dave Challinor has admitted he’s having to find a way to shoehorn Danny Rowe into his struggling AFC Fylde line-up.

The club’s talismanic striker has been deployed in a deeper role in recent weeks, with Jordan Williams leading the line instead.

Williams, a summer signing from Rochdale, has repaid Challinor’s faith by scoring three goals in Fylde’s last two games.

Rowe, on the other hand, has scored just three times in nine outings – with two of those coming from the penalty spot.

It comes amid speculation that Rowe was keen to leave the club during last week’s transfer deadline day.

When asked why Rowe has been moved from his favoured striker’s role, Challinor said: “What we have to do is find a place to try and get Danny in the team.

“He’s having a bit of a barren run, even going back to the end of last season when it comes to goals from open play.

“He naturally falls back into deeper areas you probably wouldn’t want a centre forward to, so all we’re doing is starting him in different areas of the pitch.

“We have to have a focal point but with the goals Rowey scores you have to find a place for him.

“But what it has to do is work within what we want from the game.

“Jordan knows what his strengths are, he works his socks off and will compete for everything. He has earned his goals through desire.

“He has been a threat and a nuisance and things have dropped for him in the box and he doesn’t think, he hits the target and he’s got three goals and hopefully that will continue for him.”

There was no game for the Coasters this weekend as their scheduled trip to Barnet was postponed due to international call-ups.

It saw Fylde, who were widely tipped to be in contention for the title at the start of the season, drop to 20th in the league table, just two points above the dropzone.

Challinor’s men have won just two of their opening nine games so far this season, drawing four and losing three.

Fylde make the long trip down to Somerset next weekend to take on a Yeovil Town side who sit in the National League play-offs after a run of three straight victories.

Challinor is hoping the club can strengthen their squad with another signing ahead of their 10th game of the season.

Speaking last week, Challinor said: “Hopefully we’ll have another one in the building. We had hoped to get one in by now.

“But it’s not about getting one in for the sake of it, it’s getting the right one. But hopefully that will materialise.”