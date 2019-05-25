Dave Challinor’s pride after AFC Fylde lift the FA Trophy

AFC Fylde’s season’s worth of hard work resulting in a piece of silverware was the reason behind Dave Challinor’s emotional response at Wembley last week.

Challinor was seen wiping a tear or two away as he climbed the famous steps at the national stadium last week following Fylde’s 1-0 win against Leyton Orient.

It was the perfect way to end the season for the Coasters, who just a week previously were beaten in the play-off final by Salford City.

“The play-off final defeat was a tough one to take,” Challinor admitted.

“It’s a strange one because with half an hour to go against Salford when we were 3-0 down, the inevitable feeling set in that it’s not going to be.

“This game was right on the edge until the 97th minute or whatever it was.

“We’ve worked really hard. Not just me, the players, everyone behind the scenes have done a fantastic job and this is a reward.

“It’s an amazing trophy, an amazing achievement and something everyone can be proud of.”

Challinor also reserved special praise for the club’s fanbase, with more than 4,000 fans making the trip down to the capital.

It was the club’s second visit to Wembley in the space of just eight days.

“I think everybody had prepared themselves we were coming to Wembley and we were going to have our day out in the sun,” the Fylde boss added.

“They’ve rocked up in their thousands. For us to bring that many supporters is unbelievable.

“I said before the game I’m just thankful the lads have put a shift in which means we can hold this trophy in front of them.”

Fylde picked up the FA Trophy last weekend courtesy of Danny Rowe’s sublime 25-yard free-kick.

It was just rewards for the Coasters who had produced an impressive display against the National League champions.

“We knew we’d have to break records in terms of physical records,” Challinor said.

“We use our GPS in training and every game and I asked them to just leave everything out there. Last week, for whatever reason, and this isn’t pointing the finger at anyone, but we didn’t do that.

“Whether the stage was too big for us on our first time here or whether it was something else, I think on this occasion we did that and everyone was magnificent.”