Dave Challinor says AFC Fylde have had a great season irrespective of FA Trophy final outcome against Leyton Orient

AFC Fylde chairman David Haythornthwaite and the Coasters' manager Dave Challinor
Dave Challinor insists AFC Fylde’s season will have been a success regardless of what happens in Sunday’s FA Trophy final.

The Coasters’ league campaign ended in disappointment last week with in the play-off final to Salford City.

But Challinor’s men have another opportunity to end their season on a high with a second trip to Wembley.

He told The Gazette: “Regardless of what happens I think the season has been a successful one.

“We’ve progressed from where we were last year. This is a great opportunity for us but it’s not the be all and end all.

“If we don’t win on Sunday, has it been a poor season for us? No, of course not. It’s been a great season for us.

“But ultimately it would be really nice to go out with a trophy – that goes without saying.

“It’s a season we’ve enjoyed and learned from, but to walk up those steps to pick up a trophy would be massive.”

Fylde take on a Leyton Orient side who have been crowned National League champions and Challinor added: “It doesn’t get any easier for us but going into a final that’s what you expect.

“I have total respect for what (‘O’s boss) Justin Edinburgh has done there – they’re a great team.

“They are really organised, they know their jobs and they’ve got some really good players – but so have we.

“We’ve got to use the disappointment from Saturday as motivation to go and do everything we can to end the season on a high.

“If it’s not to be, then it’s not to be but we’ve got to make sure we control what we can control and do everything we can.”