Dave Challinor says AFC Fylde have had a great season irrespective of FA Trophy final outcome against Leyton Orient

Dave Challinor insists AFC Fylde’s season will have been a success regardless of what happens in Sunday’s FA Trophy final.

The Coasters’ league campaign ended in disappointment last week with in the play-off final to Salford City.

But Challinor’s men have another opportunity to end their season on a high with a second trip to Wembley.

He told The Gazette: “Regardless of what happens I think the season has been a successful one.

“We’ve progressed from where we were last year. This is a great opportunity for us but it’s not the be all and end all.

“If we don’t win on Sunday, has it been a poor season for us? No, of course not. It’s been a great season for us.

“But ultimately it would be really nice to go out with a trophy – that goes without saying.

“It’s a season we’ve enjoyed and learned from, but to walk up those steps to pick up a trophy would be massive.”

Fylde take on a Leyton Orient side who have been crowned National League champions and Challinor added: “It doesn’t get any easier for us but going into a final that’s what you expect.

“I have total respect for what (‘O’s boss) Justin Edinburgh has done there – they’re a great team.

“They are really organised, they know their jobs and they’ve got some really good players – but so have we.

“We’ve got to use the disappointment from Saturday as motivation to go and do everything we can to end the season on a high.

“If it’s not to be, then it’s not to be but we’ve got to make sure we control what we can control and do everything we can.”