Disappointed Fylde boss Jim Bentley struggles to make sense of "mad night" at Eastleigh

Manager Jim Bentley admitted he was struggling to make sense of a “mad night” which saw AFC Fylde drop two points from 2-0 up and come close to squandering all three at Eastleigh.

Bentley said: “I’m very, very disappointed. It feels like two points dropped but it also feels at the end as though we were slightly lucky to come away with a point. It’s bizarre how the game went.

“We dealt with large periods reasonably well. We knew we could get on the ball in the full-back areas but we lost Andy Taylor early on. Tom Miller did a good job and Luke Burke moved across.

“I thought we were cruising at 2-0 and there are loads of sayings about the next goal being critical. They came at us full of running after half-time.

“We had opportunities of a third and didn’t take them, and what’s killing me is that after every game somebody is putting their hand up in the dressing room and saying, ‘My fault’. In too many games we’ve been in control and made an uncharacteristic mistake.”

“All in all it’s a bit of a mad night but the big thing is that we haven’t lost, because after a long journey that would have taken the wind right out of our sails from 2-0.

“We’ve got to back that up because four points from two games is not a bad return. But for me this ramps up the pressure for Saturday because we’ve got to win.”