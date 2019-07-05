Door not closed on Jay Lynch and no rush to sign new keeper says AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor

Jay Lynch and Jordan Tunnicliffe have not travelled to Scotland with Dave Challinor’s AFC Fylde squad but the manager says he has not closed the door on them at Mill Farm.

Keeper Lynch and defender Tunnicliffe are both out of contract but Challinor says fresh deals for both remain on the table.

And speaking to The Gazette from the Coasters’ Scottish training camp in Largs, Challinor stressed their futures are in their own hands.

Fyde will not be rushing to replace number one Lynch, though auditions are under way in Scotland with keepers on trial.

Challinor said: “Jay will know more than me about where his situation is. He has not signed anywhere yet. Whether that will change I’m not too sure.

“Initially, when you think you could potentially lose your goalkeeper there could be concern.

“But over the course of time more and more options have become available and we know we can use the loan market if we need to.

“We have a couple of keepers up in Scotland with us. We will have a look at them in a game on Saturday but we are not in a massive panic or rush to do anything.

“If things change regarding Jay, then that is a bridge we cross. If that means we have to be patient to bring the right one in, we will do that.”

Asked if a deadline had been set for Lynch to re-sign for the club, Challinor answered: “Things do change and ultimately we have to do what we can to get the players in that we can. But until that happens the offer is still there.

“But ultimately, if we end up signing someone who is a number one or a number two competing to be number one, then at that point the offer (to Lynch) will change.”

Challinor has signed defenders Alex Whitmore and Kyle Jameson as Tunnicliffe’s future remains uncertain. Challinor said of him: “We have been in conversation since the turn of the year. Again, the offer was there and was not going to change.

“We have brought in other defenders and I’m not saying the door is completely closed.

“We will probably bring in another defender, be that a centre-half, a full-back or someone who can cover multiple positions.

“Tunny has always been wanting to test himself in the Football League. If there is a conversation to be had and he gets in touch, we will see where we are.”