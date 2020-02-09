Dorking Wanderers 2 AFC Fylde 4: Haughton double fires FA Trophy holders into last eight

Holders Fylde booked their place in the quarter-finals of the FA Trophy as Nick Haughton’s double helped them to power past the National League South club.

READ MORE: Transfer window was a learning experience for boss Bentley

Jim Bentley made four changes to the side that lost to Boreham Wood a week earlier, with Kyle Jameson, Danny Philliskirk, Dan Bradley and Matty Kosylo all starting, and Friday signing Tom Miller on the bench.

Jamie Proctor missed out, with one eye on Tuesday’s National League trip to Eastleigh, while fellow new signing Tom Walker was cup-tied, having played in the competition for Stockport County.

The Coasters started well in Surrey, with Kosylo in particular looking bright and Jordan Williams working tirelessly through the middle.

Both sides created half-chances, Niall McManus darting in off the left wing to fire a deflected effort just wide for the hosts.

The Coasters fell behind in the 28th minute, when James McShane fired Wanderers ahead.

It came after good work on the right from Matt Briggs, who whipped an inviting cross into the back post and McShane was poised to slide the ball underneath keeper Sam Hornby.

The Coasters responded well and levelled on 35 minutes with a fantastic piece of work from Haughton.

After a dazzling run saw him chopped down outside the box, the Coasters playmaker stood up to take the free-kick.

His connection was sweet, sending a low, swerving effort whistling past keeper Slavomir Huk to make it 1-1 at half-time

Ten minutes after the restart the Coasters got themselves in front, with Haughton once again key.

His free-kick from the edge of the box was clawed away by Huk, though it looked like the ball may have crossed the line.

The Coasters made sure, though, as the alert Kosylo fired the ball back goalwards and it fell for Neill Byrne to thump an effort into the roof of the net from close range.

Dorking were level on the hour, getting their bumper home crowd at Meadowbank Stadium excited once more.

Fylde failed to clear a routine ball into the box and Briggs reacted fastest, his fantastic first-time effort giving Hornby no chance.

The goalscorer remained influential as his side had their tails up and the Coasters had to weather a storm.

Fylde boss Bentley responded with a double change. He brought on Sheldon Green, recalled from his loan spell at Bamber Bridge on Thursday, and right-back Miller, the former Lincoln City and Carlisle United defender who had been at Bury when the League One club went out of business. They replaced Kosylo and Jameson.

Fylde got themselves back in front on 76 minutes after excellent work from Miller’s fellow full-back Luke Burke.

His direct run opened up space in the box and Huk could only parry his shot into the path of Williams, who couldn’t have asked for an easier opportunity to fire his 13th goal of the season, slotting calmly into the empty net.

Haughton put the game to bed on 83 minutes with a sublime strike from the edge of the box.

Good work from Green saw the ball recycled to Burke, who slipped Haughton in.

He had only one thing in mind and his swerving shot nestled inside the far post, giving the diving Huk no chance.

Dorking knocked on the door late on but they couldn’t reduce the deficit and nearly conceded a fifth as Green slipped a shot just past a post.

The draw for the fourth round will take place from 1pm on Monday and will be broadcast live on talkSPORT 2.

Fylde: Hornby, Jameson (Miller 68), Whitmore, Byrne, Burke, Croasdale, Philliskirk, Bradley (Montrose 76), Kosylo (Green 68), Haughton, Williams, Subs not used: Lavercombe, Taylor, Stanley.

Dorking: Huk, Philpot, Beard, Harris, Gallagher (Moore 56), McManus, Barham, Muitt, McShane, Gallagher (Sole 87), Briggs; subs not used: Dyett, Richards, Membrillera, Barnett.