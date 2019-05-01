Double honour for Danny Rowe but AFC Fylde striker aims for more glory

Danny Rowe has been named Vanarama National League player of the year for the second successive season and aims to top his 2017-18 achievements by helping the Coasters to reach the Football League via the play-offs.

Having finished fifth in their second season at non-league’s elite level, Fylde welcome sixth-placed Harrogate Town to Mill Farm tonight for the first round of the play-offs (7pm), with the winners bound for Solihull Moors in the semi-finals on Saturday.

The prolific Rowe has already topped his achievements for last season by also winning the golden boot as the league’s top scorer.

The hitman scored 27 in the National League, three more than last year, playing in every game before being rested for last Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat by Halifax Town.

He added four FA Trophy goals to help book Fylde’s Wembley place in the final against league champions Leyton Orient on May 19.

Rowe said: “Last year I was gutted to lose out on the top goalscorer right at the end, but to get both awards is brilliant.”