Dover Athletic 5 AFC Fylde 1: Struggling Coasters are put to the sword

AFC Fylde slumped to defeat at the hands of play-off hopefuls Dover Athletic down in Kent.

New Fylde signing Tyler French made his debut at centre-back but it was an afternoon to forget for him and the club.

Tom Miller also made his first start since joining until the end of the season as the Coasters lined up in a back five.

Everything started according to plan for Jim Bentley’s side as they were awarded a penalty six minutes in.

As Jamie Proctor battled for the ball with the Dover defenders, a stray hand made contact with it and referee Ryan Atkin pointed to the spot.

Tom Walker stepped up and powered his penalty into the net, sending Ashley Maynard-Brewer the wrong way.

The home side stepped up a gear, and after being limited to corners and free-kicks, equalised nine minutes before half-time.

A cross from the right-hand side picked out on-loan forward Dominic Poleon, who composed himself before firing in a smart effort via the woodwork.

The Coasters looked to settle and go in level at the break but fell behind just before half-time when a second penalty was awarded.

Lewis Montrose tussled with Paul Rooney inside the box from a free-kick, bringing him down and offering Inih Effiong the chance to score from 12 yards.

His penalty was a calm and composed one, opting for a perfectly-weighted strike down the middle past Sam Hornby.

The second half saw the Coasters start well, only to feel aggrieved by another refereeing decision.

A quick counter-attack saw Proctor through on goal with an advantage played for a foul on Jordan Williams.

However, as he picked out Ryan Croasdale for a finish into the bottom corner, the advantage was then called back for the earlier foul.

Walker fired the resulting free-kick into the wall, leaving the Fylde players to show their frustration at the decision.

They made a double change with Danny Philliskirk and Mark Yeates entering the fray, replacing French and Montrose as they switched to a 4-4-2 formation.

It nearly paid off as Yeates’ near post cross was almost turned home by Williams but, with 18 minutes left, the referee awarded a third penalty of the game.

Rooney was at the heart of it again as he was adjudged to have been fouled by Miller.

Effiong stepped up, looking to score his second of the afternoon, but Hornby guessed correctly.

However, the ball rebounded back into play with a combination of Effiong and Adi Yussuf bundling it over the line – the former being credited with the goal.

This triggered a capitulation from the Coasters, Effiong racing through on goal moments later to slide the ball past Hornby and make it 4-1.

With the game ambling to a close, Dover added a fifth with substitute Bobby-Joe Taylor giving Hornby no chance in volleying home Michael Woods’ cross.

Dover Athletic: Maynard-Brewer, Simpson, De Havilland, Rooney, Ogie, Munns, Woods, L’Ghoul (Taylor 79), Effiong, Poleon (Yusuff 71), Modeste (Rigg 83). Subs not used: Reason, Cumberbatch.

AFC Fylde: Hornby, Burke, Whitmore, Byrne, Miller, French (Philliskirk 62), Montrose (Yeates 62), Croasdale, Walker, Proctor, Williams. Subs not used: Lavercombe, Jameson, Kosylo.

Referee: Ryan Atkin.

Attendance: 1,027.