England vs Ukraine: Where to watch the Three Lions this Saturday in Euro 2020 quarter-final

England cruised into the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 following Tuesday's 2-0 victory against Germany.

There were jubilant scenes as fans celebrated the historic win, with tickets to watch this Saturday's quarter-final game at Preston's Flag Market selling out in less than five minutes.

England will depart for Rome on Friday afternoon ready for the quarter-final against Ukraine the next day.

There are plenty of options across the Fylde coast where you will be able to watch the match. Here are just a few of them:

The No3 Wine & Sports Bar / 3 Devonshire Rd / Blackpool / FY3 9BW

Walkabout / 1-9 Queen St / Blackpool / FY1 1NL / 01253 749132

The Town House / St Anne's Rd W / Lytham Saint Annes / FY8 1SB / 01253 728252

The Belle Vue / Whitegate Dr / Blackpool / FY3 9DQ / 01253 394702