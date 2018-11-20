Ex-Man City captain Barrie Betts dies at St Annes nursing home

The former Manchester City captain Barrie Betts has died, his family has announced in today's Gazette.

The 86-year-old ex-defender, who turned out 117 times for the Citizens from 1960 to 1964, died "peacefully in the loving care" of The New Thursby Nursing Home, in Clifton Drive North, last Saturday.

Mr Betts was described as "an adored and respected husband, dad, grandpa, and great-grandpa", and his family said in a statement: "Barrie will be greatly missed by all of his loving family and many friends, and was a true gentleman on and off the pitch."

A funeral service will be held at Lytham Crematorium from 3pm this Friday.

Mr Betts, whose full name was James Barrie Betts, was also the owner of J. Barrie Betts (Enterprises) Ltd, which is understood to have sold household goods and imported furniture.

During his playing career, he also made appearances for Barnsley, Stockport County, and Scunthorpe United, before managing Lancaster City from 1970 to 1972.

Paying tribute, Dawn Astle, the daughter of the late England striker Jeff Astle and co-founder of the Jeff Astle Foundation, which focuses on brain injuries in sport, tweeted: "Everyone at @JeffAstleFdn is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former Stockport County player and Manchester City player and captain Barrie Betts.

"Our love and deepest condolences go to Barrie's family and friends at this truly heartbreaking times #dementiainfootball"