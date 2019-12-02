FA Cup draw for Blackpool, Fleetwood Town and AFC Fylde, who land Premier League plum tie

Blackpool have been drawn away to Championship club Reading in the third round of the Emirates FA Cup.
With three Fylde coast clubs in the draw for the first time in history, it is AFC Fylde who will be happiest - their first ever third-round tie will take them to Sheffield United of the Premier League.
Fleetwood Town have been drawn at home to League One rivals Portsmouth.
Emirates FA Cup third round draw:
Leicester v Wigan
Queens Park Rangers v Swansea
Fulham v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Wolves v Manchester United
Charlton v West Bromwich
Rochdale or Boston v Newcastle
Cardiff v Forest Green or Carlisle
Oxford v Exeter or Hartlepool
Sheffield United v AFC Fylde
Southampton v Huddersfield
Liverpool v Everton
Bristol City v Shrewsbury
Bournemouth v Luton Town
Brighton v Sheffield Wednesday
Bristol Rovers or Plymouth v Coventry or Ipswich
Eastleigh or Crewe v Barnsley
Manchester City v Port Vale
Middlesbrough v Tottenham
Reading v Blackpool
Watford v Tranmere
Preston v Norwich
Millwall v Newport
Crystal Palace v Derby
Solihull Moors or Rotherham v Hull
Brentford v Stoke
Fleetwood v Portsmouth
Arsenal v Leeds
Gillingham v West Ham
Burton v Northampton
Burnley v Peterborough
Birmingham v Blackburn
Ties to be played from January 3-6