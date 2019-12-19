FA Trophy draw with Southport brings career full circle for Kyle Jameson of AFC Fylde

AFC Fylde’s FA Trophy defence will continue at Mill Farm when National League North high-fliers Southport visit for a second-round tie on Saturday, January 11.

READ MORE: Tighter Fylde defence a boost for Bentley

Southport won through at their second attempt on Tuesday night, coming from behind to beat South Shields 3-1 in a replay at Haig Avenue.

Fylde overcame the Sandgrounders’ league rivals Curzon Ashton 1-0 in round one on Saturday, when young defender Kyle Jameson was in the starting line-up.

The 21-year-old started his footballing journey at Southport before being snapped up by Chelsea.

And he hopes to face two of his former clubs over the coming weeks as Fylde look forward to a Boxing Day/New Year’s Day double-header against Barrow, where Jameson spent last season on loan from West Bromwich Albion.

Jameson said of the Trophy draw: “It will be really good to play a local team. A lot of my mates are Southport fans, so it will be good for them to come up against us.”

The defender never made an appearance for the Southport first team but did make a big enough impression in their Under-18 side to earn a move to Stamford Bridge.

Jameson recalls: “During my time at Southport, I got asked to go up to the first team a couple of times and train with them.

“I kind of turned that opportunity down in a way, which in hindsight probably wasn’t the best decision, but at the time I was just loving playing with the 18s and with my friends.”

Despite joining the Coasters in the summer with a reputation as a young centre-back, Jameson lined-up in the left-back position at the weekend and enjoyed the role.

He added; “Obviously when I first got here I started as a centre-back but looking further down the line I do see myself as a left-back. When I was younger I was a left-back, and I do like playing in that position.”

“I see myself causing more damage there, with both my pace and my crossing, so I would quite like to play in that position.”

“It’s probably where I’ve had my best performances this season – at Torquay and obviously Saturday. I just need more game time to show what I can do.”

Fylde start their run of four festive National League fixtures in 12 days at home to second-placed Yeovil on Saturday. They then visit Premier League club Sheffield United in the FA Cup third round on January 5.