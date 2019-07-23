FC United of Manchester 1 AFC Fylde 4: Coasters continue to impress in pre-season

AFC Fylde recorded back-to-back pre-season victories, after a 4-1 win at FC United of Manchester.

Fylde started on the front foot on a hot evening and it wasn’t long before they took the lead, courtesy of a Danny Rowe cracker.

Almost 30 yards from goal, Rowe was afforded too much space and, with minimum backlift, fired an unstoppable effort into the bottom corner.

Four minutes later, the post denied Mark Yeates his first goal of pre-season, after following up Kurt Willoughby’s first-time effort.

Willoughby had something to prove back at his old stomping ground and netted Fylde’s second of the evening with a deflected effort from distance.

With half-time looming, the Coasters soon effectively ended the game as a contest, as Yeates’ pinpoint delivery found Dan Bradley.

He neatly controlled the ball before slotting home from close range to make it 3-0 at the interval.

Willoughby, with the wind in his sails following his goal, very nearly doubled his tally early in the second half.

Using his blistering pace, he looked to lift the ball over the onrushing keeper but was denied by a fine reaction save.

With changes made by both sides, the game took somewhat of a downturn in intensity, but with this, more gaps appeared.

One such moment was when Yeates was found on the right wing in acres of space, choosing to cut the ball across the penalty box to Matty Kosylo, who was there to execute a simple left-footed finish.

It seemed as if this would be the final say on the matter, until, in the dying moments, an FC United corner was cleared to Craig Carney on the edge of the box.

He shimmied inside before unleashing a low effort into the corner of the goal, giving James Montgomery no chance.

With their final pre-season game coming at Altrincham on Saturday, things appear to be ticking along nicely.

FC United: Wharton, Morris, Dodd, Jones, Dean, Potts, Ennis, Lenehan, Rodney, Griffiths, Hellawell. Subs: Joyce, McDowell-Jallow, Foulds, Carney, Sharp, Molli, Fallon, Walker.

AFC Fylde: Montgomery, Montrose, Duxbury, Byrne, Jameson, Rowe, Philliskirk, Bradley, Yeates, Willoughby, Craigen. Subs: Whitmore, Kosylo, Croasdale, Williams, Burke, Hemmings, Lavercombe, Haughton.