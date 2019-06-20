First professional contract for AFC Fylde forward Sheldon Green

Academy graduate Sheldon Green has signed his first professional contract with AFC Fylde.

After impressing first-team manager Dave Challinor last season in training and on his appearances in the FA Trophy, the academy graduate has been offered the chance to become a full-time footballer.

Green, who turns 18 next week, told the club's official website: "I’m really excited and coming from the academy makes it that extra bit more pleasing.

“My aim is to be the first one there, last one to leave, always be positive, train hard and hopefully get into the squad.”

The forward has specialised in a number 10 role but played on the left wing for the first team.

Green was an unused substitute in National League games last season and his first taste of senior action came in the FA Trophy, which Fylde went on to win.

His debut came as a second-half substitute in the second round against Biggleswade in January, though Green's most memorable contribution came at Ramsbottom in the next round, when he again came off the bench and set up Andy Bond's late equaliser to make it 5-5 and secure a replay.

He added: “I’m still dreaming about those moments. It was surreal and I couldn’t stop speaking about it on the way home."

Green was also involved in the replay and the quarter-final against Barnet, and was in the squad for the final against Leyton Orient at Wembley.

AFC Fylde Academy Manager Chris Ganner expressed his pride at Green's new deal.

He said: "We’re all delighted to see Sheldon push on and sign for the first team, His journey is another example of how those coming to the AFC Fylde Academy have a clear pathway into senior football and this is a great opportunity for him.”

Green’s contract comes shortly after another Fylde academy graduate, Serhat Tasdemir, moved on to League One Peterborough United for a six-figure fee.

Green said: "It’s really inspiring. Tugs was always really positive and wanted to do the best, so to look where he’s got is unreal.”