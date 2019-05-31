Former Rochdale man makes the move to AFC Fylde

AFC Fylde have announced the signing of Jordan Williams from Rochdale on a two-year deal.

Williams joins following the expiration of his contract at Dale, for whom he made 24 appearances in League One during the 2018/19 season.

Rochdale signed Williams from Barrow back in June 2017 after a season in which he netted 12 goals in 42 appearances for the Bluebirds.

“Jordan had a big jump from this league to League One, and for one reason or another it’s not worked out for him,” said Coasters boss Dave Challinor.

“From our perspective, he’s a strong runner, powerful, and can play across the front three, or do a job as a left wing-back if we wanted to play with a three at the back.

“He has experience at this level and has shown in his time before that he’s capable of being very effective and scoring and creating goals.

“We’ve been strong in that area before, and we want to continue that – and take the pressure off Rowey (Danny Rowe) if we can by drawing upon others.”

Williams has also had a loan spell with Lincoln City but his aims at Mill Farm are clear to see.

He said: “I wasn’t playing week in, week out before, and I’ll obviously have to earn that when I come here, but that’s massive for me.

“I’ve played at this level before and I know what it takes to challenge in this league, and I think I’ve got all the attributes to help Fylde push on.”

Williams is the Coasters’ second attacking signing, following the announcement of Matty Kosylo’s arrival.

“I’d say I’ll be one of the most hardworking players on the pitch,” he said.

“I want to get goals and assists and help push us up the right end of the table.

“It’s a club going in the right direction, and I really want to be a part of it.”