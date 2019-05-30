Forward Matty Kosylo becomes third summer signing for AFC Fylde

Forward Matty Kosylo has joined AFC Fylde from Halifax Town, becoming the Coasters' third signing of the summer.

READ MORE: Fylde put season-ticket plans in place

The 26-year-old has moved to Mill Farm on a two-year deal, with the option of a further year.

Kosylo was out of contract after three seasons with the Shaymen, who he joined from Nantwich Town.

Having helped Halifax win promotion to the National League two years ago, he made 75 appearances for the club at non-league’s top level, scoring 14 goals. Kosylo played in 42 of Halifax’s 46 league games last season.



Fylde boss Dave Challinor said: “He’s attracted a lot of attention at this level in a team that hasn’t been up the top end – but he’s always been the stand-out player.”

"Lots of boxes are ticked in terms of scoring goals, creating goals and running in behind as well as taking players on.”

“He can play anywhere across the front or just in behind, and he will provide great options and competition for us.”

Kosylo, who has also had stints with Stockport County, Ashton United and Hyde United, said of his move: “There’s a belief that the club can make that step up to the next level. I’ve always had the desire to push on to the next level and Fylde have been going in the right direction.

“I’m known for working hard going forward and in defence but I’ve also added goals to my game, which is really important.

“Fylde have been known for playing good football and trying to break through the lines, which is obviously great for the attacking players like myself.

"The fans trust in the manager and he’s got a great plan in place, so it’s important now that we all pull together and try to go that one step further than last season.”

Kosylo's arrival at Fylde follows the signings of defenders Scott Duxbury and Kyle Jameson in the past 10 days.