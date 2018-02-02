Futsal flourishing with Fylde coast children

Futsal returned for 2018 with the first round of game at Blackpool Sports Centre, home of the FY:Futsal Trophy

The arena was packed for fixtures spread across six age groups from Under-7s to Under-12s teams.

The interest spread from the full length of the Fylde coast as far as Liverpool, Manchester, Bolton and Yorkshire.

The level of performance by teams from the Fylde keeps on improving.

This was evident from the first event in the Under-7s as Clifton Rangers qualified for the finals in March after some stunning displays after a shaky start.

Both Poulton Town and Fleetwood Town showed some great skills on court and were a delight for their coaches and parents to watch!

The Under-8s’ fans had a treat as the witnessed an excellent display from the manchester-based visiting side Escola; a team who train in Futsal who showed the level that can be achieved with practice.

The Under-9s event was a local battle and the closest of all.

St Annes Vipers were the qualifying team but they were made to work hard in every game as Clifton Rangers, South Shore and foxhall made them work for every Ball.

The Under-10s event was another keenly contested event with two groups battling it out, showing high levels of skill and ability on the courts.

Special mention goes to Poulton Town, who scored one the best goals of the day with a volley from the edge of the ‘D’ into the top corner.

Lytham Juniors – previous victors in the Xmas Cup – triumphed again.

This was mirrored by Fleetwood Town Juniors with performances of real quality.

Both teams made the finals in a March and anticipation is high.

The Under-11s’ matches pitted five great teams together and could have been a finals group.

YMCA, the previous Xmas Cup winners, had serious competition from Bolton Futsal who have dominated events in Lancashire along with local Clifton Rangers.

As the games unfolded, it came down to the final game between Clifton and Bolton to see who made it to finals day.

After a blistering start, it was Clifton Rangers who were the team to take top spot and prepare for March.

Finally, after five hours of action, the oldest group – the Under-12s – were on court!

Two travelling teams, Huyton Spartak from Liverpool and Lepton from Yorkshire, showed their intent by storming the groups to qualify for March’s final.

Round two of the FY: Futsal Trophy takes place on February 11, again at Blackpool Sports Centre.

All age groups have availability so email BlackpoolFutsal@gmail.com for details.