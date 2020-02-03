Fylde amateur football: Arrowsmith on target in Blackpool Wren Rovers victory; Ma Kelly's Showboat win 11-goal Alliance cracker

A Jack Arrowsmith double helped Blackpool Wren Rovers to secure a 2-1 win over Burscough Richmond in the West Lancashire Football League Premier Division.

Wrens had to come from behind to secure the three points after Oliver Molyneux had given Burscough a ninth-minute lead.

But Arrowsmith levelled matters soon after and netted the decisive goal on the half-hour mark.

The result sees Wren Rovers leapfrog Burscough in the league table and up to 12th place.

Elsewhere, Lytham Town slipped further off the pace at the top of the table with a surprise 2-0 defeat to bottom side Whitehaven.

Sheldon Mossop gave the home side a first-half lead before Paul Wright rounded off the scoring in the second period.

It leaves Lytham in fourth place, seven points off leaders Fulwood Amateurs – although they do have two games in hand to play.

There was also disappointment for Thornton Cleveleys, who slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Euxton Villa.

Patrick Bibby’s 16th-minute strike handed the three points to the home side, who climb above Lytham and into third.

Poulton’s home clash against Slyne with Hest was postponed.

In the Second Division, Freckleton claimed an impressive 3-1 win against second-placed Walney Island.

James Jemson, Gary Basterfield and Jack Williams netted the goals to keep Freckleton in fourth place.

Freckleton are now just three points adrift of third-placed Longridge Town Reserves, but Walney remain 19 points ahead despite the victory.

In cup action, Wyre Villa sealed their spot in the third round of the President’s Cup with a 2-0 win at Lostock St Gerards.

Peter Wright got them up and running after six minutes before Josh Draycott added a second from the penalty spot.

SATURDAY’S FIXTURES

PREMIER DIVISION: Blackpool Wren Rovers v CMB,

Coppull United v Turton,

Fulwood Amateurs v Burscough Richmond,

Lytham Town v Poulton

Slyne with Hest v Hurst Green

Southport Hesketh v Whitehaven Tempest United v Euxton Villa

Thornton Cleveleys v Vickerstown

DIVISION ONE

Wyre Villa v Hesketh Bank

DIVISION TWO

Freckleton v Dalton United

The premier division match between Ma Kelly’s Showboat and FY United in the Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance produced end-to-end action.

Ma Kelly’s came out on top, 7-4, and are now only two points behind third-placed FY United in the top-flight, having played four fewer games.

Division one and two clubs were involved in Berry Beds Divisional Cup action.

First round ties in division one saw Bloomfield advance to the quarter-finals with a hard-fought 4-2 victory over Belle Vue.

Goals were scored by Alan Greenwood, Paul Gaskell, Jamie Hughes and Dax Hoogerworth for Bloomfield, while Joe Caton bagged both for Belle Vue.

Newtown Arms took on Salon One in a closely-fought encounter which finished 4-4 and went to penalties.

It was the division’s second-placed side, Salon One, who advanced to the quarter-finals as they won the shootout, 5-4.

A twist in the division one title race worked in the favour of leaders Bloomfield FC as bottom club 21st Century Windows pulled off a shock result to beat third-placed Layton Seniors 4-1.

Salon One remain a point behind Bloomfield, with Layton a further three points back.

Bloomfield also have games in hand, so the chasers are relying on them slipping up to revive the title race.

AFC Jacinta in fifth spot are putting a good run together and they beat struggling AFC Lane Ends, 4-1 .

FC Fleetwood, Foxhall and Blackpool Elite all advanced to the quarter-finals of the Berry Beds Division Two Cup.

Fleetwood defeated Freckleton 6-3, Blackpool Elite were 5-3 winners at Highland and Foxhall overcame FC Rangers 10-1.

The quarter-finals of the divisional cups will be staged next month.

In division two league action, Lancashire Double Glazing FC lost to Anchy Belle Vue Rangers, 3-1, and are now out of the title race.

This has left their conquerors to battle it out with leaders FC Fleetwood for the top prize.

At the other end of the table, Marshal Court picked up a good 3-2 win in an action-packed game against New Philly.

SUNDAY’S FIXTURES

PREMIER DIVISION: Exceptional Kitchens v Highfield Social, Sandcastle v Ma Kelly’s Showboat

DIVISION ONE: 21st Century Windows v AFC Jacinta, Belle Vue v Cleveleys Town, Bloomfield v AFC Lane Ends Blackpool, Westview v Layton Seniors, Appletree Finance v Newton Arms

DIVISION TWO: Blackpool Elite v Freckleton, Clarence v Anchy Belle Vue Rangers, FC Rangers v Little Black Pug, Lancashire Double Glazing v Fleetwood, Marshall Court v Foxhall, New Philly v Highlands