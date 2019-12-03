Fylde amateur football: Hat-trick for Danny Wallace of Poulton in West Lancashire League and manager of month curse strikes for Little Black Pug in Sunday Alliance

Danny Morris bagged a hat-trick to help Poulton defeat Vickerstown 4-2 in the premier division of the West Lancashire Football League.

Danny Morris bagged a hat-trick to help Poulton defeat Vickerstown 4-2 in the premier division of the West Lancashire Football League.

Poulton had to come from behind to earn the three points against the top-flight strugglers, who took the lead after just five minutes through Jackson Round.

But the visitors produced an instant response, Morris notching the first of his three goals barely a minute later to level things up again.

Josh Few then found the back of the net just two minutes later to give Poulton a 2-1 lead only for Kyle Delves to level for the home side 10 minutes before the interval.

But the second half belonged to Poulton and Morris in particular, as he ran in another two goals to make sure of a victory which lifts his side into seventh place.

There was disappointment for Blackpool Wren Rovers as they slipped to a narrow defeat at home to Turton.

Simon Whaley scored the decisive goal 10 minutes from time as Turton snatched a late 1-0 victory, which sees Wren Rovers slip down to 13th.

Both Lytham Town and Thornton Cleveleys saw their fixtures fall foul of frozen pitches.

Wyre Villa’s trip to Croston Sports Club in the First Division was also postponed.

SATURDAY’S FIXTURES

Premier Division: CMB v Coppull United, Fulwood Amateurs v Blackpool Wren Rovers, Lytham Town v Thornton Cleveleys, Poulton v Southport Hesketh, Vickerstown v Hurst Green, Whitehaven v Burscough Richmond.

First division: Millom v Wyre Villa

Second division: Freckleton v Mill Hill St Peter’s

The curse of the manager of the month award struck again as Little Black Pug were turned over 9-5 by Foxhall, ending their six-game unbeaten run in division two of the Bathroom Solutions Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance.

FC Fleetwood are runaway leaders of that division, having beaten Clarence 7-0.

On a day which saw fixtures fall victim to the icy conditions, Bloomfield FC struck gold in the last 10 minutes, scoring five late goals to wrap up a 10-5 victory over Newton Arms andopen up a seven-point gap at the top of division one.

Ma Kelly’s Showboat advanced to the semi-finals of the Lancashire Sunday Trophy, beating Blackburn club Poppy-Mai on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

SUNDAY’S FIXTURES:

Premier Division: Fy United v Clifton Rangers, Sandcastle Care Exceptional Kitchens

Division One: 21st Century Windows v Newton Arms, Salon One v Cleveleys Town, Appletree Finance v Westview

Division Two: FC Rangers v Lancashire Double Glazing, Foxhall v Freckleton, New Philly v Anchy Belle Vue Rangers