Fylde boss Dave Challinor expects Jay Lynch and Jordan Tunnicliffe to leave club

AFC Fylde manager Dave Challinor sounds resigned to losing the services of out-of-contract pair Jay Lynch and Jordan Tunnicliffe.

Non-league goalkeeper of the year Lynch and central defender Tunnicliffe have both received new offers to remain at Mill Farm but Challinor suspects both wish to test themseves in the Football League.

Coasters number one Lynch has made 88 appearances in two seasons at Fylde, missing only one National One game in 2018-19.

Tunnicliffe made 40 league appearances last season, having been an ever-present in 2017-18.

Challinor said: “We made offers to Tunni and Jay, and it looks like their future potentially lies elsewhere and that is their prerogative.

“The club made them good offers but we can only go as far as we can go. They have both done well here over the last couple of seasons but it looks like they won’t be here next seson.

“If either of them gets the opportunity of a Football League club, then nobody can deny they deserve that opportunity to show what they can do.”

Lynch has been linked to a host of EFL clubs, including Barnsley, Bristol Rovers and Peterborough.

Fylde have already boosted their central defensive ranks since the end of the season, with the former West Bromwich Albion defender Kyle Jameson among five summer signings so far.

Challinor added: “As a left-sided centre-half, Kyle is a huge plus. He has a lot of potentially and hopefully can grow with us.”

The Fylde defence has also been boosted by arrival of left-back Scott Duxbury and Challinor said: “Scott has had four or five really good seasons at Stockport County playing in front of big crowds and we see a lot of potential in him.”

Those new defenders, along with fellow new signings Matty Kosylo, Jordan Williams and Kurt Willoughby, won’t have to wait long to meet their new team-mates as the squad reports in for pre-season training on June 25.

Challinor added: “It’s a short off-season and we have a week in Scotland planned to integrate the new lads into what we do.

“We know where we need to improve and it’s important we hit the ground running to hopefully go one better than last season.”

AFC Fylde is to stage its first free disability sports camp for children aged 7-14 in August.

Delivered by AFC Fylde Community Foundation, the pioneering sessions at Mill Farm will take place on all five Fridays that month, starting on the 2nd, with the backing of Cuadrilla.

For more information contact Community Foundation Director Tom Hutton via 01772 598852 or tomhutton@afcfylde.co.uk