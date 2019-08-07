Fylde boss Dave Challinor upbeat after draw with Chorley but says attack must improve

Dave Challinor remained upbeat despite his AFC Fylde side enduring a frustrating stalemate against Chorley.

READ MORE: Fylde frustrated by Chorley in derby

The Coasters enjoyed the lion’s share of possession against their newly-promoted Lancashire rivals.

But while Fylde always looked the team more likely to score, that all-important goal never came and Challinor’s men were forced to settle for a point to add to their opening-day victory at Aldershot.

While Challinor admits his side has plenty to work on, he was still pleased with many aspects of Fylde’s display.

He said: “I thought we started well and first half especially we were on the front foot, but we just lacked quality in the final third.

“In fairness to Chorley, they frustrated us in the second half and our decision-making allowed them to get back in the game.

“We had some really good situations.I think we’ve had close to 20 attempts on goal, yet we only had one on target.

“That sums up the evening for us really, so it was frustrating and we need to be better in the final third – that goes without saying.

“The lads who are up there are under pressure to do better because we’ve got good options from the bench and they’ll be knocking on my door, asking when they’re getting their opportunity.

“It was frustrating but we’ve got a clean sheet, which is great. If you can’t win, then make sure you don’t lose.

“Four points from the first two games is a good start that we would have taken. Now we move on to Saturday.”

Fylde lost centre-back Neill Byrne to injury early in the second half but Challinor doesn’t believe the knock is too serious.

“He got trodden on at a free-kick in the first half, when their forward was backing in, so he’s rolled his ankle,” he added.

“We strapped him up at half-time and told him to give it a go but he was obviously struggling.

“It’s not too serious but he couldn’t continue, which didn’t help us. But it’s part and parcel of football – that’s why we have a squad as deep as we have.

“I expect we’ll find out more in the next 24 to 48 hours.”