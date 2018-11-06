Fylde coast amateur action: Additions ace's double hat-trick in Alliance, Thornton Cleveleys stretch lead in West Lancashire League

In the Bathroom Solutions Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Football Alliance, AFC Additions’ Daniel Stoney scored a cracking double hat-trick as his team beat Bloomfield Brewhouse 12-0.

Ash Robinson scored a brace and there were further goals from Paul Thompson, Jack Bainbridge, Dean Richards and Stuart Pratt,

Highfield Social were also high scorers as the league leaders beat 21st Century Windows 9-0.

Craig Worrall led the way with a hat-trick, Antony Buxton and Sam Montgomery both scored twice, while John Hay and Tom Docherty completed the scoring.

In division one, the New Albert continue to dominate as they beat Kingsfield 3-1.

Josh Evans, Lee Grundy and Scott Salanki were all on target and Aran Bottomley replied.

There was a brilliant game at Wesham as the hosts lost out to Clifton Rangers by a single goal in a 13-goal thriller.

Steve McEwan led the way with four goals, Rob Hanslip found the net twice and kenny Cram also scored.

In reply, Aiden Atchison chipped in with a hat-trick, Jackson Ashworth netted twice and Dwayne Greenwood also scored.

Anchorsholme moved up to second with a stunning 9-2 win against Westview.

Connor Robinson and Luigi Farina both scored a hat-trick with Anthony Pogson, Neil Gore and Stuart Harris also finding the net.

Sam Firman and Jonathan Gough replied.

In division two, leaders Layton Seniors were not in action so the Mount had the chance to take over at the top.

They did so in a cagey affair at AFC Lane Ends Blackpool which eventually saw them 3-2 winners.

Kieran Hindle, Jack Williams and Dom Ritchie scored for the Mount with Matty Grime and Jack Yates for AFC.

The Bloomfield did not let the joys of last week get to them as they carried their form into the league, beating Blackpool Elite 3-1.

Adam Hawkes (2) and Liam Jenks scored with Connor Cooper replying.

In-form Thornton Cleveleys extended their lead at the summit of the West Lancashire Football League’s Premier Division with a 3-0 win at Hurst Green.

Joel Khambay got them up and running with the opener on 29 minutes before Rob Norton doubled their lead with half-time approaching.

Oliver Wilkinson added the third five minutes before the end to make sure of the three points, which extends their lead over second-placed Blackpool Wren Rovers to five points – and with a game in hand still to play.

Wren Rovers lost ground after their match at Whitehaven was postponed, while Poulton slipped further down the table with a home defeat to Tempest United.

Poulton had taken an early lead through Nick Webster but they were pegged back just eight minutes later, Gareth Roberts netting Tempest’s equaliser.

Aaron Thorpe grabbed the winner for the visitors 13 minutes from time, the game finishing 2-1 to Tempest and leaving Poulton in 11th place in the table.

In division one, Lytham Town climbed up to fifth with a 3-1 win at Eagley.

Alan Greenwood netted their first on 20 minutes before Ryan Dodd added a second on the stroke of half-time, just four minutes after Bailey Wallace had levelled for the home side.

Greenwood then sealed his brace 15 minutes from time to wrap up the points.

Wyre Villa were knocked out of the Lancashire Amateur Shield at the third round stage with a 1-0 defeat to Winstanley St Aidens.

Anchorsholme advanced to the next round of the Lancashire Cup with a solid performance against Radcliffe, despite being heavily depleted.

Anchorsholme were 3-0 up at half-time but it could have well been six or seven as they lacked the composure required in front of goal.

The first-half goals came from Darren Heaney, Luke Robinson and Ryan Harding.

The second half was only a minute old when Heaney made it 4-0.

Complacency crept in as Radcliffe managed to grab one back, and then a straight red was shown to Reece Russell, which in all fairness, seemed a little harsh given the challenge.

On the 85th minute, Anchorsholme’s Mike Nolan was deemed to have fouled his man inside the box.

It was a questionable decision but Radcliffe converted the resulting penalty.

Anchorsholme held on easily though and saw off the final attempts Radcliffe had to salvage anything.

The reserves moved up to fourth with a convincing 6-1 win over Astley.

Callum Musgrove scored three with Christy Donnelly, Lee Grundy and Max Weaver also finding the net.