Fylde coast amateur football action: Thrilling finish to Sunday Alliance title race, Thornton Cleveleys' major setback in West Lancashire League glory quest

The title race is hotting up in the premier division of the Bathroom Solutions Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Football Alliance.

The month of April is a vital one for all three clubs involved and they picked up wins at the weekend.

Current champions AFC Additions went away to Eleven Sports Media and made easy work of the current Gledhill Cup holders with a 7-0 win.

Dan Stoney bagged four goals for his side, while Ash Robinson scored twice and Steven Chantler was also on the scoresheet for an AFC team who let their rivals know they are not willing to give up their title just yet,

Highfield Social top the league on goal difference after they brushed aside Bloomfield Brewhouse 7-2 .

Sam Dyson and Baz Davenport both scored twice with Jordan Spedding, Dave Morris and Tom Docherty also on target.

It put their side top with five games to go, making them slight favourites for their first league title.

Bloomfield battled hard during the game and showed great team spirit as Robbie Hunter and Chris Glynn grabbed their goals.

Station Lytham moved out of the bottom three this weekend with a 4-1 win over the struggling Appletree Finance, who are now looking at the possibility of playing next season in division one as their poor form continues.

Station’s first season in the Premier Division has been a good one.

They are now looking to push on for a mid-table finish as Ben McKay’s double and goals from Adam Parker and Dan Jones helped them to three points with Connor Williams replying.

The final division two Berry’s Bed’s quarter-final took place at Collins Park with Bloomfield FC meeting AFC Lane Ends.

With not much between both sides in the league, this game looked like going to the wire before Bloomfield eventually edged to victory, winning 3-2.

Goals from Ash Casey and Connor Burns were not enough for Lane Ends as the Whittle brothers, John and Eddie, and Adam Hawkes sent Bloomfield FC into the semi-finals.

They now face Highlands in the final four on Sunday, April 28.

Melling Cup action saw The Mount qualify for the quarter-finals following their convincing 7-3 victory against local rivals Westview FC.

Mount’s good form Continued thanks to goals from Connor McGinley and Ash Bird as well as a Jack Williams hat-trick.

That saw them progress at the expense of Westview, for whom Zach Dewhurst, Sam Firman and Niall Valentine were on the scoresheet.

Thornton Cleveleys were dealt a major blow in their quest to pick up the West Lancashire Football League Premier Division title with a 3-1 defeat at Euxton Villa.

Ian Billington was the hero for the home side, scoring a brace with both goals coming inside the first 20 minutes.

Patrick Bibby added his name to the scoresheet to make it 3-0 after just 24 minutes, although Joe Robinson did pull one back for Thornton just after the half-hour mark.

The title challengers were unable to reduce the deficit any further, suffering their eighth defeat of the season.

The result leaves them in second place in the Premier Division, one point behind leaders Slyne with Hest who still have a game in hand to play.

Elsewhere, Luke Noble bagged a hat-trick as Blackpool Wren Rovers rescued a late point in their thrilling 3-3 draw against Burscough Richmond.

Noble and James Hanson scored a goal for either side to make it level at the break, but it was the second period where the game really came alive.

Wren Rovers got their noses in front through Noble’s second just after the interval, only for Burscough to hit back immediately through Anthony May before Danny Barrie gave them a 3-2 lead just three minutes later.

It looked as though it would remain that way until two minutes from time, when Noble stuck away a penalty to claim the matchball – the game ending all-square.

Wren Rovers are back in action tonight when they make the short trip to face Poulton, who sit two spots above them in the league table in sixth.

In Division One, neither of our sides were in action but Lytham Town will have been boosted by seeing their title rivals CMB fail to beat Hawcoat Park.

CMB, who drew 1-1, remain top of the table but Lytham, who don’t play until Saturday, April 20, are only two points behind with a game in hand still to play.