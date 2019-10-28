Fylde coast amateur football: Blackpool Wren Rovers beat weather and Whitehaven; New Albert win Gledhill Cup rematch

Blackpool Wren Rovers won the only match to take place in the top two divisions of the West Lancashire League on Saturday.

The rain wreaked havoc with the weekend’s amateur football programme and the only premier division match played saw Wrens win 2-1 in dramatic style at Whitehaven.

The Blackpool side led in Cumbria courtesy of David Lang’s 25th-minute strike until the hosts equalised through Travis Fyfe with just eight minutes remaining.

Yet Whitehaven were on terms for only three minutes before Alfie Tomlinson restored Wrens’ lead with what proved the winning goal.

The win saw Wrens, who visit Southport Hesketh in the first round of the Richardson Cup this Saturday, climb three places to 11th in the table.

Saturday’s fixtures

Premier Division: Fulwood Amateurs v Euxton Villa, Poulton v Hurst Green, Slyne with Hest v Whitehaven, Tempest United v Lytham Town, Thornton Cleveleys v Coppull United, Turton v CMB, Vickerstown v Burscough Richmond

Division One: Wyre Villa v Askam United

Division Two: Freckleton v Chipping

The elements had abated somewhat by Sunday morning but again the Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance programme was affected.

The Gledhill Cup tie between New Albert and Salon 1 was completed at the second time of asking, the original tie having been called off after an hour due to an unfit pitch with Salon 2-1 up.

New Albert FC made no mistake on Sunday witha 5-3 win, while holders Sandcastle Care also progressed, easing past AFC Lane Ends 7-2.

Bloomfield FC came back from 2-0 down to win 4-3 against Westview FC and stretch their lead at the top of division one.

Third-placed Cleveleys Town kept their challenge up as they eased past Appletree Finance 6-3.

But AFC Jacinta and Newton Arms are slipping behind after drawing 2-2.

The last unbeaten record in division two was ended as Belle Vue Rangers lost 3-2 to Lancashire Double Glazing, who replace them in third place.

Highlands also overtake Rangers after edging out Clarence FC 2-1.

League leaders FC Fleetwood were held to a 2-2 draw by Blackpool Elite, while Foxhall climbed off the bottom with a 4-2 win over Marshall Court.

Sunday’s premier division fixtures: FY United v Ma Kelly’s Showboat, Highfield Social v Exceptional Kitchens, New Albert v Sandcastle Care