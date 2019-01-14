Fylde coast amateur football: Blackpool Wren Rovers calm the Tempest; Highfield Social maintain perfect record

Andrew Naylor bagged a hat-trick as Blackpool Wren Rovers overcame Tempest United in an eight-goal thriller in the West Lancashire Football League Premier Division.

They had to come from behind to claim the points, conceding first after just eight minutes with Aaron Thorpe the beneficiary.

Mick Greenhalgh got them back on level terms four minutes later before Naylor got the first of his three goals to edge Wren Rovers ahead.

They were pegged back themselves when Thorpe got his second of the game, this time from the penalty spot.

Wren Rovers then raced into a 4-2 lead with two goals in as many minutes, Greenhalgh and Naylor both completing their braces.

Naylor then scored 15 minutes from time to complete his hat-trick, before Tom Booth netted a consolation on 85 minutes to round off the scoring, Wren Rovers winning 5-3.

The win takes them up to fifth place in the Premier Division, six points behind title challengers Thornton Cleveleys who edged past Whitehaven at home thanks to Joe Robinson’s second-half effort.

Thornton remain in second place, but are just a point behind table toppers Slyne with Hest who have played four games more.

In division one, Lytham Town strengthened their position at the top with a 3-1 win at home to Crooklands Casuals.

All four goals came in the second half, Ross Ainsworth netting the first to get Lytham’s noses in front before Ryan Dodd made it two.

Callum Caldwell pulled one back for Crooklands but Nathan Cook made it 3-1 shortly afterwards to avoid a nervy finish for the hosts.

At the other end of the table, Wyre Villa sealed a valuable 3-2 win against fourth-placed Lostock St Gerards.

Josh Draycott, Lewis Middleton and Zac Wilkes bagged Wyre’s goals, while Wes Alexander and Ollie Evans netted for the visitors.

Despite the win, Wyre remain rooted to the bottom of the table.

In the Bathroom Solutions Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Football Alliance, the Highfield Social beat Exceptional Kitchens 4-1.

Victory continues their hope of being the third different team in a row to win the league with an unblemished record.

All their goals came from Jordan Spedding, including a stunning free-kick, while Tom Cartmell replied.

Ma Kelly’s Showboat stay top and they kept up the pressure in beating 21st Century Windows by the same score.

Brett Dawson (2), Ben and Ric Seear scored with Nathan Johnson netting a consolation goal.

Jarred Bain, William Robinson and Luke Smith scored as Eleven Sports Media won 3-2 against Great Eccleston for whom Danny Ball and Dave Mendonca netted.

In division one, pre-season favourites New Albert are edging further towards the league title after beating Excelsior 3-0 courtesy of goals from Luke Noble, Lee Barker and Lee Grundy.

Anchorsholme lost 5-2 against Wesham with Dwayne Greenwood (2), Lee Clark, Dean Ford and Adam O’Neill scoring.

Matthew Gowan grabbed four as Westview beat Kingsfield 6-1 with Ellis Tester and Marcus Devenport completing the scoring, while Matt Rainbow grabbed two as Clifton Rangers beat the Layton Pub 5-2.

Connor Whiteside, Mark Leonard and Steve McEwan completed the scoring as Aaron Clark and Lochlan O’Brien-Gleeson replied.

The Mount are racing away in division two after beating AFC Lane Ends Blackpool 4-0 with goals from Ben Gibson, Kieran Hindle, Danny Gough and Jack Hayton.

Layton Seniors beat Fylde Rangers 4-3 despite goals from Kieran Wilson (2) and Declan Fullard.

Scott Bradford (2), Adam Fishwick, Alexandru Prejmereanu and Ryan Searle saw Little Black Pug beat Marshall Court 5-1, Danny Hadgraft replying.

Ashley Barton, Alan Glenny and Tony Chapman gave Bloomfield a 3-2 win against Kirkham Town with Leyton Davies and Simon Parker replying.